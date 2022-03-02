What Joe Schoen’s draft ‘vision’ means for the Giants

Sign up here to get Inside the Giants delivered to your inbox each Wednesday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — The importance of some aspects of an NFL offseason can be overstated, but not so with this week on the calendar. It is the NFL scouting combine, and for the Giants’ brain trust making the rounds here after the drastic firings and hirings undertaken to yank the franchise back on course, this needs to be the launching point to start fixing what has ailed this entire operation for nearly a decade.

What happens this week inside the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, and within the hallways and hotel suites of a compact downtown that will be teeming with players, agents, NFL coaches, NFL executives, media and football fans, will be the biggest test yet for the Giants’ newly formed power duo — general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

For Schoen, the week ahead is a vital part of the development process. What interviews are conducted? Where are they conducted? Who is in the room when they are conducted?