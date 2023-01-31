What Joe Burrow told Patrick Mahomes after Bengals’ loss

Joe Burrow delivered an encouraging message to Patrick Mahomes on Sunday following the Bengals’ AFC Championship game loss to the Chiefs.

As the two quarterbacks met on the field at Arrowhead Stadium following Kansas City’s 23-20 win, Burrow and Mahomes shook hands, with the Cincinnati star uttering, “Go win it now,” according to footage captured by NFL Films.

Mahomes, who is now set to make his third Super Bowl appearance, then told Burrow, “Yes sir.”

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes meet following the AFC Championship game on Jan. 29, 2023.

Burrow can be seen speaking to Mahomes following the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win on Jan. 29, 2023.



Many on social media praised Burrow and Mahomes for the classy exchange, which came at the end of a week of chirping between Bengals and Chiefs players.

Mahomes would then take a “cigar” dig at Burrow during his postgame interview on CBS, while Travis Kelce interrupted the interview to declare, “Burrowhead my ass.”

Burrow was asked about the trash talk postgame.

“I just think that’s what makes football fun. It’s all love at the end of the day. They know the respect that we have for them and we know the respect that they have for us. It’s an intense, emotional game and things like that are going to happen but I think that’s why the game is fun,” Burrow said, per the Bengals’ official website.





Joe Burrow meets with Patrick Mahomes after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship game. Getty Images

Burrow and the Bengals reached the Super Bowl last year after defeating the Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship game. Cincinnati fell short of a championship title after losing to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20.

Mahomes said “the job’s not finished” until the Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy once again.

“We’ve got to enjoy this for about a day and then get right back to it,” he said. “I’ve been in the Super Bowl, man, and winning it’s a lot better than losing it.”





Patrick Mahomes celebrates the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win on Jan. 29, 2023. Getty Images

Mahomes won his first Super Bowl in February 2020 when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. Although Kansas City made a return trip a year later, they were bested by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February 2021.

The Chiefs and Eagles will face off in Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Arizona.