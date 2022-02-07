The Hamden Journal

What Jimmy Pitaro's new deal means for ESPN's future

What Jimmy Pitaro’s new deal means for ESPN’s future

Let’s start Super Bowl Week with some news.

ESPN leadership: Disney and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro have agreed to a new contract that will run for three-and-a-half years, Sports+ has learned. ESPN declined comment.

What has Pitaro done: Since Pitaro took over for John Skipper in March, 2018, ESPN has undergone a transformation, with a focus on going direct-to-consumer while also adding and retaining live sports.

