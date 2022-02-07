What Jimmy Pitaro’s new deal means for ESPN’s future

Sign up here to get Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker delivered to your inbox each Monday morning.

Let’s start Super Bowl Week with some news.

ESPN leadership: Disney and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro have agreed to a new contract that will run for three-and-a-half years, Sports+ has learned. ESPN declined comment.

What has Pitaro done: Since Pitaro took over for John Skipper in March, 2018, ESPN has undergone a transformation, with a focus on going direct-to-consumer while also adding and retaining live sports.