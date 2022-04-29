What Jets must do on Day 2

Here’s what to expect from the Jets on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

The Jets have one pick in each round after the trade with the Titans to move back into the first round. They filled three big holes on Day 1 of the draft.

It makes sense for them to look at safeties in Round 2. Baylor’s Jalen Pitre and Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker are still available.

Baylor safety Jalen Pitre could be on the Jets’ radar on Day 2 of the NFL draft. Getty Images

Get the latest updates on every New York Jets pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, plus hometown analysis from the New York Post.

Linebacker, offensive line and interior defensive line also make sense for the Jets to consider on Friday.