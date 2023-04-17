What Jets, Giants might do at tight end in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City.

The Jets will head to town with six picks, including No. 13 overall, while the Giants have 10, beginning with No. 25.

The Post’s Paul Schwartz and Brian Costello look at what the two teams may do with their selections when it comes to tight ends:

What the Giants might do at tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft

Heading into the offseason, improving this position was a priority.

It is not as if the Giants were disappointed with Daniel Bellinger as a rookie.

They were not.

He is a valued player in the program who figures to develop in all aspects.

The offense, though, needed more game-breaking ability at tight end and the trade for Darren Waller (sending a third-round draft pick to the Raiders) brought in an impact player and No. 1 target, as long as Waller can stay on the field.





Cincinnati’s Josh Whyle could be an option for the Giants on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Getty Images

Bellinger should be further advanced in Year 2.

Lawrence Cager returns and he presents some interesting options as a pass-catcher.

Tommy Sweeney was signed after four years as a seldom-used backup with the Bills.

This is considered an extremely deep draft for tight ends and taking one — Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan), Josh Whyle (Cincinnati), Brenton Strange (Penn State) or massive blocker Darnell Washington (Georgia) on Day 3 is in play.

— Paul Schwartz

What the Jets might do at tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Jets invested heavily in tight ends last year, signing C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency and drafting Jeremy Ruckert in the third round.

The position is not a need for the Jets but this draft is loaded with tight ends.





The 2023 NFL Draft is loaded with tight ends, including Utah’s Dalton Kincaid. Getty Images

Could Joe Douglas draft one if he is the best player on his board?

I think he could.

Uzomah and Conklin won’t be here for a long time, so having another young tight end who can start off on special teams makes some sense.

— Brian Costello

