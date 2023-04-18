What Jets, Giants might do at defensive line in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City.

The Jets will head to town with six picks, including No. 13 overall, while the Giants have 10, beginning with No. 25.

The Post’s Paul Schwartz and Brian Costello look at what the two teams may do with their selections when it comes to defensive linemen:

What Giants might do at defensive line in 2023 NFL Draft

Dexter Lawrence figures to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid interior defensive linemen and, at 25, he should be a centerpiece for years to come.

He is a stud and now playing in the perfect spot to enhance his skills.

Leonard Williams remains a top-tier player, but his durability took a bit of a hit in 2022.

There was not a great deal behind those two stalwarts, which is why veteran Rakeem Nunez-Roches was signed in free agency.

Jihad Ward, a favorite of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, was brought back.

Adding players here will happen in this draft, perhaps as soon as Day 2.





Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine. AP

How about sturdy Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin)? Also worth considering: Byron Young (Alabama), Zacch Pickens (South Carolina), Karl Brooks (Bowling Green)?

— Paul Schwartz

What Jets might do at defensive line in 2023 NFL Draft

The Jets need help on the interior of the defensive line.





Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine. AP

They recently signed Quinton Jefferson, but they still need to add to the position to play alongside Quinnen Williams.

If the Jets don’t use the No. 13 pick on an offensive lineman, they could go defensive tackle with Clemson’s Bryan Bresee and Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey as potential targets.

If they wait until the second round, Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore is an intriguing prospect.

— Brian Costello

