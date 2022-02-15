What Jets, Giants can take from Rams-Bengals Super Bowl 2022

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

The NFL always has been a copycat league, but the Rams’ nontraditional blueprint to achieve the ultimate success still doesn’t look to be the proper path for the Jets and the Giants to climb back into contending status — let alone to reach a championship level.

Both local football franchises felt years away from approaching the teams competing throughout what was a gripping NFL postseason, including several teams (Bills, Chiefs, etc.) that didn’t reach the Super Bowl.

As evidenced by Sunday’s participants, however, that does not necessarily have to be the case.