What it would take to make Zach Wilson’s Year 2 a success

It’s tough to know what to make of Zach Wilson right now.

The Jets’ quarterback enters his second training camp as the franchise’s most important figure. They’ve gone through this before with Sam Darnold and Geno Smith and Mark Sanchez and, well, nearly everyone who’s taken snaps for the team since Joe Namath. Jets fans are as familiar as any fan base in the country with the feeling of hope slowly wilting.

And with Wilson, they are hoping again.

The Year 1 numbers don’t paint the prettiest picture, but Wilson was not put in much of a position to succeed. He was sacked on more than 10 percent of his drop-backs. He had a rotating cast of receivers. He had a first-year head coach and a first-year coordinator. There’s good reason to take the nine touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 6.1 yards per attempt with a grain of salt.