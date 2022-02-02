What is Washington Football Team’s new name? Commanders logo, uniforms revealed for 2022

Washington football fans will once again have a name for which to cheer.

On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team announced that it would officially be rebranding as the Washington Commanders, ending the uncertainty surrounding the future of the team’s name.

“It’s a name befitting a 90-year old franchise,” team president Jason Wright said on NBC’s “Today” show. “It’s something that broadly resonated with our fans and something that we believe embodies the values of service and leadership that really defines the DMV and this community.”

The team also announced the new name and logo on Twitter with a video accompanying the release of the new brand.

“Legacies are built by tradition, values and beliefs,” a video announcing the decision said. “Born of the spirit. Hail to the greats that made our foundation. Cultivated in the hearts of the people from the DMV. But even the greatest of legacies evolve or fade. We have one goal. One mission. One drive. Honor our legacy and fulfill our ultimate purpose. We are trailblazers, battle-tested, legends, leaders and one united community. We are the Commanders.”

Washington had been the Redskins dating back to 1937, when the Boston Redskins came south to D.C. Previously, the team had been the Boston Braves in 1932, sharing a name for a brief season with the MLB team in Boston of the same name.

The team announced in the summer of 2020 that it would be leaving behind the name Redskins and begin the process of looking for a new nickname amid waves of social protest over systemic racism. Pressure had been put on the franchise for decades to change the name, but it had held out until a number of sponsors and team shareholders asked the organization to change its name in the wake of the George Floyd protests. Several other major companies and organizations have also re-branded products and changed names in recent years.

Among the most prominent was MLB’s Cleveland Indians, who announced midway through the 2021 season that they would become the Cleveland Guardians .

The other six finalists for Washington’s new identity were the Red Hogs, Defenders, Armada, Presidents, Brigade and staying as the Washington Football Team.

Here’s all you need to know about the Commanders.

Washington Commanders logo

With the news that Washington has a new name, it will also have a new logo.

There are several different elements of the new logo. One is the seal that features the year the team was founded, the new name in bold font along with its new “W” and the five years in which Washington won a title.

The new logo also comes with a new “W” that will be featured on the team’s helmets and as the primary branding for the team.

Washington Commanders uniforms

The color scheme for Washington is not undergoing a drastic change as the team will remain burgundy and gold.

But the team will now have new uniforms as well.

The future of Washington football is here #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/MwkCLTkVAA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

The Commanders released three different jerseys. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is seen donning the new burgundy uniform and defensive end Chase Young has on the new white uniform.

Washington also is giving teams the first glimpse at what two different helmets in the league will look like as the team now has a black helmet to accompany their black alternate jerseys. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is seen wearing that new look.