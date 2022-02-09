What is the Premier League points record? Can Manchester City break it this season?

Manchester City appears to be galloping towards the 2021-22 Premier League crown, currently in the lead by 10 points over Liverpool.

The race isn’t over yet, as Liverpool has two games in hand, but even the worst-case scenario gives City effectively a four-point lead.

Considering Man City has dropped just 12 points all season long, it feels as if the title race is a mere formality.

That begs further questions about great historical seasons and where Man City fits into that conversation.

What is the all-time Premier League points record?

The Premier League record for points in a 38-match season is 100, which was accomplished by Pep Guardiola’s Man City just four seasons ago in one of the greatest domestic campaigns in English history.

That 2017-18 season, Man City failed to win just six of its 38 matches, losing just once. The club pieced together a 15-match winning streak, which also remains the English top-flight consecutive wins record.

City also set the Premier League single-season goals scored and goal differential records that season, with 106 goals scored and a +79 goal differential.

Sergio Aguero lit up the scoresheet, scoring 21 Premier League goals that season, finishing third in the Golden Boot race behind Mo Salah and Harry Kane. He had plenty of help, with Raheem Sterling bagging 18 goals and Gabriel Jesus scoring 13 more.

Most points in a Premier League season

Here’s the updated list of teams with the most points in a Premier League season since the English top-flight was relaunched in 1992-1993. Only five clubs have ever achieved 90 points or more with Chelsea and Manchester United doing it three times each.

Rank Team Points (W-L-D) Season 1. Manchester City 100 (32W-2L-4D) 2017-2018 2. Liverpool 99 (32W-3L-3D) 2019-2020 3. Manchester City 98 (32W-4L-2D) 2018-2019 4. Liverpool 97 (30W-1L-7D) 2018-2019 5. Chelsea 95 (29W-1L-8D) 2004-2005 6. Manchester United 92 (27W-4L-11D) 1993-1994 7. Chelsea 93 (30W-5L-3D) 2016-2017 8. Manchester United 91 (28W-3L-7D) 1999-2000 Chelsea 91 (29W-5L-4D) 2005-2006 10. Arsenal 90 (26W-0L-12D) 2003-2004 Manchester United 90 (28W-4L-6D) 2008-2009

Can Man City break the Premier League points record this year?

Currently sitting on 60 points through 24 matches, the task for Man City is clear if it aims to break its own Premier League mark.

With only 42 points left to be had from the 14 remaining matches, the club would have to win out to surpass its own record of 100 points in a season.

A perfect finish through 14 remaining league matches would produce 42 points, which, added to the 60 already collected, would give the club 102 points.

While highly unlikely, that feat certainly is possible, and if anyone can do it this Man City side is certainly capable. Having drawn last time out against Southampton, only one draw can be absorbed if City wishes to at least equal its old record.

A run of that kind would also be just one off the incredible 15-match winning streak from that record-setting 2017-18 campaign, meaning the club would have a shot to tie and possibly break that record in the opening matches of next season.

As for goals scored and goal differential, Man City currently sits with a +43 goal differential on the heels of 57 goals scored. That puts the club on pace for a goal differential of +68 and 90 goals scored, both of which would fall a significant amount short of the records.