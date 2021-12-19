What is the G League Showcase? How to watch NBA minor league’s annual scouting event

On Oct. 28, the G League announced the return of the Showcase, which has long been a staple in the G League calendar.

This year, the Showcase tips off on Sunday, Dec. 19 with a matchup between the Wisconsin Herd and South Bay Lakers. It will be followed by a showdown between the G League Ignite and Grand Rapids Gold that will feature a number of 2022 NBA Draft prospects and a few former NBA players looking to make it back into the league.

The Showcase Cup Championship game will take place on Dec. 22, bringing an end to the event.

What is the G League Showcase?

“Building off the success of the 2019 Showcase Cup, the 2021 Winter Showcase will feature the expanded NBA G League Showcase Cup Tournament, a single-elimination tournament where eight teams will compete for the Showcase Cup Championship,” the G League announced in a press release.

The G League Showcase is a popular event for NBA scouts.

When is the G League Showcase?

The G League Showcase will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas from Dec. 19-22.

Which teams are participating in the G League Showcase?

Before the season, the league’s 29 teams and the G League Ignite were separated into four “regional pods.” Since then, each team has played 12 games. The top four teams in each regional pod, plus the next four teams across the league with the best winning percentages, qualified for the G League Showcase.

By seed, those eight teams are:

Delaware Blue Coats Maine Celtics Rio Grande Valley Vipers South Bay Lakers Wisconsin Herd Oklahoma City Blue Motor City Cruise Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Including the Ignite, the teams that did not qualify for the Showcase will play two games each in Las Vegas.

Following the Showcase, each team’s record will reset. The G League’s regular season will then tip-off on Dec. 27.

Which players will be in the G League Showcase?

Included in G League expert Keith Schlosser’s list of players to watch in the Showcase are Mac McClung, Freddie Gillespie, Lance Stephenson and Theo Pinson.

The NBA G League Winter Showcase begins Sunday. From a well-known Lance Stephenson, to the likes of budding young talents like Mac McClung and Terry Taylor (and others), here’s a look at who to keep an eye on. #ATTWinterShowcasehttps://t.co/7htmPM2AFq — Keith Schlosser (@KeithBSchlosser) December 17, 2021

Additionally, Shabazz Muhammad and Mario Chalmers will reportedly suit up in the Showcase.

How can I watch the G League Showcase?

The games will be broadcast “across the ESPN family of networks, NBA TV and GLeague.nba.com.”

Full broadcast information can be found here.