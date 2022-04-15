What happens now in Aaron Judge-Yankees showdown

by

Let’s deal with two stupidities. I am going to stick with that word rather than softening it because, well, I think these are stupid:

1. Aaron Judge was booed a bit at Yankee Stadium during the opening homestand.

I assume the boos were tied to the slugger rejecting the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension overture.

I will never understand why fans identify and side with the bosses over the worker. Whatever you think about Judge and his decision, he made himself available to talk about his choice, and he makes himself available to reporters pretty much daily.

