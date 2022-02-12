What happened to Robert Woods? Injury keeps Rams WR from playing in Super Bowl 56

The Rams have one of the most stacked receiver rooms in the NFL. Cooper Kupp was a legitimate MVP candidate this season, Odell Beckham Jr. has been resurgent with the squad while Van Jefferson has made some big plays as the team’s No. 3 target.

It’s hard to believe that their group could have been even better if it was at full strength.

As the Rams prepare to play in Super Bowl 56, they are missing a man who began the season as one of their top two wide receivers. That would be Robert Woods.

Woods recorded played in the Rams’ first nine games of the season and recorded 45 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns. He was overshadowed by Kupp’s insane numbers, but Woods was on pace for his third 1,000-plus-yard season of his last four before he suffered a season-ending injury.

So, what exactly happened to Robert Woods? Here’s what to know about the absence of the Rams’ No. 2 receiver and how they have replaced him.

What happened to Robert Woods?

Woods suffered a torn ACL in the lead-up to the Rams’ Week 10 game against the 49ers. It occurred at Rams practice on the Friday before their “Monday Night Football” meeting with San Francisco.

Ironically enough, Woods got hurt on the same day that the Rams officially signed Beckham Jr. for the rest of the season following his release from the Browns.

Despite suffering the torn ACL, Woods was able to finish practice and conducted media interviews before getting further tests and imaging done on his knee. Those tests revealed the tear, and he was declared out as a result of the injury.

Robert Woods hurt his knee at practice Friday. He went down, got up, finished practice, conducted interviews with the media after, nobody thought anything wrong…and then tests discovered later that he tore his ACL, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

“You’re sick for Robert [Woods],” Rams coach Sean McVay said at the time of the injury. “Like we kind of mentioned yesterday, he’s epitomized everything that has been right about this place. Such a great competitor, such a tough player, such a great football player and a great person. It’s so unfortunate.”

Robert Woods injury update

Woods is now three months removed from his ACL tear, which typically comes with a six-to-nine-month recovery period. He is progressing well and has put a tentative timeline on his potential return.

“I should be good by minicamp for sure, but I just want to be able to take my time,” Woods said, per ESPN.

So, it sounds like Woods play it safe but will be ready for the start of the 2022 NFL season. Given that the Rams’ training staff was able to help Cam Akers return from a torn Achilles’ tendon in less than six months, they will likely be able to get Woods back on the field for Week 1 — barring any setbacks.

How is Woods feeling about the Rams’ Super Bowl appearance given that he hasn’t been able to play? He explained that he was feeling down a bit at first, but he has come to grips with being unable to play in the big game.

“I feel like recently I was able to overcome that feeling of like ‘Ah man, not being a part of it,'” Woods said. “I feel like the team has been really, really big on like ‘You’re a part of this, you’re a part of this, you’re a part of this.’ Initially, you’re fresh out of being injured, fresh out of surgery and you’re like ‘Man, I was just doing that a few weeks ago’ … But really, I feel like I was able to get past that and able to really enjoy this whole playoff experience.”

And Woods knows that he played a big part in the Rams’ success early in the season and remains a core member of the receiver group, even if he isn’t able to participate on the field. That was never more apparent than the special moment he shared with Cooper Kupp after the NFC Championship Game.

“I didn’t play all 17, but I’m a part of this championship team,” Woods said. “Hopefully we win it, but there’s gonna be a stone in there for me, for my work. We all going to be a part of this. We’re all going to get a part of that ring whatever it is.”

