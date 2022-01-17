What happened to Cam Akers? How Rams RB made remarkable recovery from Achilles injury to play in playoffs

The Rams seemed to find a top running back for their backfield late in the 2020 NFL season when Cam Akers performed well down the stretch.

Akers, a second-round rookie, got off to a slow start during his first season but he gained footing as the year went along. He finished the season by totaling 221 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the team’s two playoff games, and that inspired optimism that he could be a do-it-all three-down back for the team in 2022.

Then, Akers suffered a devastating injury during his preparation for the 2021 NFL season. He tore his Achilles and it seemed inevitable that he would miss the season and look to build upon his success in 2022.

However, Akers has made a remarkable comeback from his injury. Now, he is back on the field and is playing a small role for the Rams as they look to win a playoff game for the third time in the last four seasons.

How did Akers return from injury so quickly? Here’s the story of his incredible return to action for the Rams.

What was Cam Akers’ injury?

Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles while preparing for Rams training camp. It was announced on July 20 that he would undergo surgery to repair his torn Achilles and that would sideline him for the entire 2021 NFL season.

Akers ran for 625 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie and emerged as the Rams’ top running back late in the season. He was expected to be the team’s clear-cut No. 1 back in 2021 before he suffered the injury.

How did Cam Akers return to Rams lineup so quickly?

Achilles injuries have, historically, hindered athletes long-term. The average recovery time for a return to sport is four to 12 months, per Dr. Laurence Knott, but usually, the recovery of professional athletes has tended to take nine to 12-months. And those who returned early often weren’t the same players that they were when they first went down.

However, the process of treating a torn Achilles has changed. In particular, the way that it is treated surgically has been altered to optimize recovery time, as detailed by Yahoo Sports.

Whereas the procedure once required an 8- to 12-centimeter incision in the back of the calf, fewer orthopedic surgeons still insist upon a fully unobstructed view of the tendon to stitch it back together. Many now pass the stitches through much smaller incisions to reduce wound healing time and limit the threat of infection and other complications.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed surgery on Akers and repaired the tendon in such a way that the Rams running back could get moving early. That included 10 days of toe curls, range-of-motion exercises, blood flow restriction therapy and workouts on an anti-gravity treadmill the Rams installed at Akers’ home. That led him to shed his walking boot just a month after surgery.

“When we saw him walking normally so fast, we all started looking at each other,” Rams VP of sports medicine and performance Reggie Scott said to Yahoo Sports. “That’s when we got this sense that he had a chance to get back before this season was over.”

Akers managed to do just that. He played in Week 18 against the 49ers, serving as a backup behind Sony Michel and carrying the ball five times for three yards. The numbers weren’t huge, but for Akers, getting back on the field was a “blessing” after the way he attacked his rehab.

“The fear of not coming back the same me was all the motivation I needed,” Akers said, per Rams.com. “The fear of not coming back or being better than before I got hurt. No feeling sorry [for] yourself at that point, just two days in. So I had to retrain my mind, retrain my thought process and just attack [the process].”

Cam Akers injury timeline

— July 20, 2021: Akers suffers a torn Achilles while training for the 2021 NFL season. It is reported that the Rams running back will miss the campaign because of it.

— Dec. 26, 2021: The Rams surprisingly activate Akers from IR after designating him for return. It is believed that this move is being made to give Akers a pension credit for the season despite the fact that he hasn’t played for the Rams.

— Dec. 28, 2021: Coach Sean McVay announces that Akers could have a chance to play. for the Rams during the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

“He’s earned the right to be able to get on this roster and it looks like there’s a possibility of him contributing as soon as this week actually on the field,” McVay said, per ESPN.

— Jan 9, 2022: Akers plays in Week 18 just five and a half months after originally suffering a torn Achilles. He runs for three yards on five carries against the 49ers and serves as the backup running back behind Sony Michel.

Rams RB depth chart

Akers is currently penciled in as the No. 2 running back for the Rams. Had Darrell Henderson been healthy, the Rams may have used Akers as the No. 3 back while easing him back from injury, but Henderson is out 3-5 weeks with an MCL sprain. As long as he’s out, Akers will back up Sony Michel.