What Giants might do at offensive line

As part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we examine what the Giants might do at each position. Today: offensive line Next up: defensive line.

By the most optimistic evaluation, the Giants have three of their five starting spots on their offensive line spoken for. Andrew Thomas is the starting left tackle. Mark Glowinski was given a three-year, $18.3 million contract to start at one of the guard spots. Jon Feliciano was given a one-year deal as a stopgap at center. That leaves two starting jobs to fill. A return to health by Shane Lemieux could mean he competes at guard.

There is no one on the roster who can be viewed as the answer as the starting right tackle and this is the sweet spot in this draft for the Giants. They have to come out of it checking off this box.

The worst-case scenario: Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu are both off the board at No. 5. This is possible, but it is not likely that the top two tackles in this draft are taken in the first four picks. If it happens, it remains to be seen whether the Giants view Charles Cross from Mississippi State as a viable option so high in the first round.

The Giants have three picks in the top 36 and it will not be a surprise if the Giants go offensive line with two of them. Guards Zion Johnson (Boston College) and Kenyon Green (Texas A&M) and center Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa) are all players expected to go late in the first round or early in the second round. All would work for the Giants as they attempt to finally get it right on their offensive line.