What Giants, Jets might do at running back in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City.

The Jets will head to town with six picks, including No. 13 overall, while the Giants have 10, beginning with No. 25.

The Post’s Paul Schwartz and Brian Costello look at what the two teams may do with their selections when it comes to running backs:

What Giants might do at running back in 2023 NFL Draft

There is Saquon Barkley (for 2023 — beyond that, who knows?).

Matt Brieda is the backup. And then, who?

Gary Brightwell and Jashaun Corbin are on the roster and more bodies are needed.

This could be a position the Giants look to bolster on Day 3 of the draft, as this is considered an outstanding running back class.

Roschon Johnson (Texas) is a legit prospect who served the past three seasons as an understudy for stud Bijan Robinson.





Keaton Mitchell could be an enticing pick up for the Giants. AP

Keaton Mitchell (East Carolina) is a big play waiting to happen and Kenny McIntosh (Georgia) was a consistent performer for a national championship team.

If a running back can catch the ball out of the backfield, Brian Daboll will find a place for him.

— Paul Schwartz

Check out Paul Schwartz’s latest seven-round mock draft for the Giants.

What Giants might do at running back in 2023 NFL Draft

Joe Douglas has drafted a running back in each of his first three drafts.

It appears he landed a keeper last year in Breece Hall.





Zonovan Knight, an undrafted free agent, could provide a blueprint for the Jets’ plans. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

With Hall coming off ACL surgery, there are questions about the Jets’ running back situation, but I think they would add a veteran to the room before drafting another running back.

Zonovan Knight was a nice undrafted free-agent signing last year.

Douglas could go that route again, too.

— Brian Costello

Check out Brian Costello’s latest seven-round mock draft for the Jets.