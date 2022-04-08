What Gary Player had to say about Phil Mickelson situation

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Gary Player on Thursday after hitting the ceremonial first tee shot, offered his thoughts on Phil Mickelson and his absence from this Masters after making controversial comments critical of the PGA Tour.

“I think we live in a time now when we are such a judgmental society, a litigious society, a critical society, where people get crucified,’’ said player, who took part in the ceremonial first-shot ceremony with Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.

“The greatest PR man on the golf Tour in the last five or X amount of years has been Phil Mickelson. He has been the ideal man for a sponsor, for professional golf, for the public, the way he’s handled the public, with dignity and with love.’’