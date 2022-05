Time for a long-overdue Vac’s Mail Sack. Let’s see what’s on your mind …

Vac, with the Mets off to a terrific start, why do I have the bad feeling, as longtime Mets fans know, that we may not be seeing Jacob deGrom for quite some time?

— Bruce Welsch

VAC: Because Mets fans are permanently conditioned to wait for the other shoe to drop. It’s understandable. But also necessary that deGrom not be rushed back.

Rangers just got screwed on goal No. 4 [in Game 1].

— Dennis Kokulak