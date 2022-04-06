What do you expect from the Mets this season?

Baseball season is finally here, and with it a new-look Mets team with a big payroll and big pressure to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. But the ride to October could be a bumpy one, filled with injuries (come back soon, Jacob deGrom) and the prospect of overtaking a reigning World Series champion in their own division.

The Post’s Mike Puma and Joel Sherman discussed what they think could happen in 2022, but we want to know: What kind of campaign do you expect from Buck Showalter’s club, and where do you think it might end? Let us hear about it below.

