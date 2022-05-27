What Chris Bassitt’s deal says about the Mets' 2023 rotation

What Chris Bassitt’s deal says about the Mets’ 2023 rotation

by

Chris Bassitt got his 2022 contract settled last weekend, and it contained an interesting addition.

In avoiding arbitration with the Mets, the pitcher received a contract worth $8.8 million that included a mutual option for next year worth $19 million. The buyout is $150,000. It means Bassitt’s deal for this year is calculated for luxury-tax purposes at $8.65 million.

It’s hard to imagine the mutual option will mean much of anything (such provisions in MLB contracts are seldom exercised). Bassitt, 33, can become a free agent after this season, and will seek a multi-year deal on the open market if the Mets don’t first extend him. On the flip side, if Bassitt were to sustain a serious injury that jeopardized his free agency and wanted to return, would the Mets retain him at $19 million?

But here’s two things to keep in mind about the mutual option and why the Mets probably insisted on including it in Bassitt’s 2022 deal: