What channel is WWE Raw and NXT on this week? Why wrestling is not on USA Network

As WWE starts getting ready for WrestleMania 38 in April and the Elimination Chamber show this weekend, February 19, the company will be going though some major changes through the next few months. That includes storylines, matches, and even channels its programs will be on.

With the Olympics taking over all of NBC programing, WWE has been required to move its top shows to another channel. Monday Night Raw and NXT will not be on the USA Network as usual this week, just like last week.

MORE: How many gold medals does USA have? Complete list of 2022 Olympic winners from United States

Freestyle Skiing will take place on February 14 while a combination of Men’s Curling and Skiing will take place on February 15. It appears this will only be temporary, as the Olympics are scheduled to conclude after this week.

Sporting News has you covered on how to watch RAW and NXT this week.

MORE: WWE Royal Rumble 2022 results, match grades: Ronda Rousey returns, joins Brock Lesnar in heading to WrestleMania

What channel is WWE RAW on today?

Normally on the USA Network, Monday Night Raw will be available on SyFy this week. The USA Network app will be showing coverage of the Olympics as well, so SyFy.com will be the place to watch RAW.

On tap for RAW tonight will be AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest for the latter’s United States Championship, as well as appearances by Brock Lesnar and Lita. Randy Orton and Riddle will also be throwing a party to celebrate being tag team title contenders.

Where is WWE RAW today?

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

8 p.m. ET

RAW will be taking place inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The arena can hold over 20,000 people.

What channel is NXT on this week?

Another show that has been moved from he USA Network to SyFy this week is NXT. The brand will be hosting its Vengeance Day card on Tuesday, February 15.

MORE: Is the NXT Women’s Championship the most valuable title in WWE?

Where is NXT this week?

NXT will be hosting its Vengeance Day event on Tuesday, February 15 inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT match card