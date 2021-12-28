The United States opened group play of the 2022 World Junior Championships with a 3-2 win over Slovakia on Sunday, while Sweden beat Russia 6-3, meaning Sweden and the U.S. are tied atop Group B after Day 1 of competition.

MORE: Team USA’s performance at the 2022 World Juniors

Team USA jumped out to a 3-0 lead before giving up two goals in the third as Slovakia tried to mount a late comeback. Of note, nine different players for Team USA recorded points in the win, including Mackie Samoskevich, who scored the second goal and Matty Beniers who was one of two players to assist on the goal as well.

Beniers, one of the few returners on Team USA this season, totaled three points in seven games last year, as the United States won a gold medal.

MORE: Full World Juniors tournament guide for 2022

Group play continues during the week for the United States as they’ll take on Switzerland, which opens its tournament Monday against Russia. Due to the coronavirus pandemic last season, there was no relegation, but Switzerland finished last in Group A, going 0-4 with a -15 goal differential, second worst in the entire tournament.

The Swiss last played for a medal in 2019, when they lost the bronze medal game and finished fourth and last took home a medal when they won bronze in 1998. This year, Team Switzerland only has two NHL draftees on it, with the highest being fourh-rounder Brian Zanetti.

Sporting News has everything you need to watch Team USA continue on in the group stage of the 2022 World Junior Championships.

MORE: Watch 2022 World Juniors games live in U.S. with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

What channel is USA vs. Switzerland on today?

TV channel (U.S.): NHL Network

NHL Network ​TV channel (Canada): TSN

There’ll be familiar faces on the call for each Team USA game by the time the tournament ends. The tournament, which will be carried by NHL Network in its entirety in the states, will feature Stephen Nelson as the play-by-play voice for every game and he’ll be accompanied by Dave Starman as the analyst while Jon Rosen serves as the reporter.

TSN will carry all of the games in Canada.

USA vs. Switzerland start time

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT

Puck drop will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 28 from Peavey Mart Centrium, in Red Deer, Alta. Red Deer is serving as one of the host sites for the tournament for the second year in a row.

How to live stream World Juniors hockey games

Fans who can’t watch on TV or don’t have cable can stream the tournament in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial), on the NHL App or at NHL.tv.

In Canada, fans can stream the game on the TSN app or at TSN.ca.

USA vs. Switzerland odds

USA: -2500

-2500 Switzerland: +750

The United States is a heavy -2500 betting favorite to beat Switzerland in their preliminary game, according to Sports Interaction.

LIVE ODDS TO WIN 2022 WORLD JUNIORS

World Juniors schedule 2022

Sunday, Dec. 26

Matchup Time TV channel Finland vs. Germany; Finland W 3-1 2 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Russia vs. Sweden; Sweden W 6-3 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Czechia vs. Canada; Canada W 6-3 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN USA vs. Slovakia; USA W 3-2 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Monday, Dec. 27

Matchup Time TV channel Austria vs. Finland 2 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Russia vs. Switzerland 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Germany vs. Czechia 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Sweden vs. Slovakia 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Matchup Time TV channel Switzerland vs. USA 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Austria vs. Canada 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Matchup Time TV channel Finland vs. Czechia 2 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Russia 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Germany 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Sweden vs. USA 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Thursday, Dec. 30

Matchup Time TV channel Czechia vs. Austria 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Switzerland 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Friday, Dec. 31

Matchup Time TV channel Germany vs. Austria 2 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Switzerland vs. Sweden 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Finland 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN USA vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Sunday, Jan. 2

Matchup Time TV channel Quarterfinal 2:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 5 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 7:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 10 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Matchup Time TV channel Semifinal 3 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Semifinal 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Wednesday, Jan. 5