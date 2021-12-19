The Titans were able to snap a two-game losing streak last week against the Jaguars, allowing them to remain tied for the top record in the AFC at 9-4. While they duke it out with the Patriots and Chiefs as the Colts remain two games back in the AFC South, the Steelers are trying to just get back into the playoff picture. Pittsburgh’s tie with the Lions is looking very costly right now, as they sit at 6-6-1 – half a game out of the 7th seed in the AFC.

It’s a scrum there right now, with the Browns and Bengals also at 7-6 alongside the Broncos and Bills. The Bills currently hold that No. 7 seed, making them the team to catch. The Titans, meanwhile, are looking to right their ship a bit. Even with last week’s decisive 20-0 victory, the Patriots and Chiefs appear to be trending much higher right now, and it looks increasingly difficult to keep up with them. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that running back Derrick Henry could return sooner rather than later, but in the meantime Tennessee needs to keep winning games.

The Steelers may have managed to storm back against the Vikings from 29-0 last week, but it was ultimately for naught in a 36-28 loss. While the Steelers’ offense was clicking, the defense continued to struggle. In fact, the Steelers’ defense has been a glaring issue since its tie with the Lions. The Titans offense has to be held in check, at least early, so the Steelers can try to gain some ground.

Ultimately, this game means very different things to these teams. For the Titans, it’s an opportunity to shore up seeding while also keeping a good pace ahead of the Colts. For the Steelers, however, it might be a fight for their playoff hopes and a last-ditch effort to avoid its first sub 8-win season since 2003. While the Titans are two-point favorites for now, this could end up being a low-scoring affair – and that could play right into the Steelers’ hands.

Here’s what you need to know to watch Titans vs. Steelers this Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels, and the full Week 15 NFL schedule.

What channel is Steelers vs. Titans on today?

TV channel (national): CBS

CBS TV channel (Tennessee): WTVF

WTVF TV channel (Pittsburgh): KDKA

KDKA Live Stream: Paramount +, fuboTV

Steelers vs. Titans will be broadcast regionally on local CBS affiliate channels. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for this potentially important game, while Tracy Wolfson will be on the sidelines. Gene Steratore will provide analysis for CBS.

You can find the Titans’ away broadcast on SiriusXM channel 386, while the Steelers’ home broadcast airs on channel 231.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Titans with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Titans start time

Date: Sunday, Dec. 19

Sunday, Dec. 19 Kickoff: 1 p.m. EST

Steelers vs. Titans is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Anyone not watching local games will ultimately have Titans vs. Steelers in the early space for CBS.

Steelers schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 12 at Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS 2 Sept. 19 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. ET CBS 3 Sept. 26 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS 4 Oct. 3 at Packers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 5 Oct. 10 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. ET Fox 6 Oct. 17 vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 7 Oct. 24 BYE ————— —— 8 Oct. 31 at Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS 9 Nov. 8 vs. Bears 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 10 Nov. 14 vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox 11 Nov. 21 at Chargers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 12 Nov. 28 at Benga 1 p.m. ET CBS 13 Dec. 5 vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 14 Dec. 9 at Vikings 8:20 p.m. ET Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video 15 Dec. 19 vs. Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS 16 Dec. 26 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 17 Jan. 3 vs. Browns 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 18 Jan. 9 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS

