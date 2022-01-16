The No. 2 AFC seed Chiefs host the No. 7 seed Steelers on Sunday night for their wild-card playoff game.

The Steelers visited Kansas City just a few weeks ago, losing 36-10 in a blowout game. Since then, the Steelers won their next two games helping them get to the playoffs. What sealed the deal for Pittsburgh to capture the seventh seed was the combination of the Jaguars beating the Colts and the Raiders beating the Chargers last Sunday.

This could potentially be Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final game as a Steeler. The 39-year-old hasn’t made his retirement official, but he’s hinted that this is his final season.

The Chiefs opened as 12.5-point favorites, which makes the Steelers the biggest NFL playoff underdogs in history.

What channel is Steelers vs. Chiefs on tonight?

TV channels: NBC

NBC Live streams: Peacock, fuboTV

The Chiefs vs. Steelers matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBC with announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the call and Michele Tafoya on the sidelines.

For those hoping to stream the matchup, NBC will carry the game on its streaming platform, Peacock. You can also stream NFL games live online with fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

In Canada, viewers can watch Chiefs vs. Steelers with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Chiefs start time

Date: Sunday, Jan. 16

Sunday, Jan. 16 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Chiefs vs. Steelers game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

NFL live stream for Steelers vs. Chiefs

If you don’t have access to NBC through a cable subscription, there are many other options you can look into to watch the “Sunday Night Football” matchup.

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial? NBC Sports Yes Yes – – Peacock No Yes – – NFL App Yes Yes – – Yahoo! Sports App No Yes – – fuboTV No No $60/month Yes AT&T TV Now No No $55/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV No No $55/month Yes Sling TV No No $35/month No YouTube TV No No $65/month Yes

NFL playoff schedule 2022

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 15

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Raiders vs. Bengals 4:35 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV Patriots vs. Bills 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 16

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Eagles vs. Buccaneers 1:05 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV 49ers vs. Cowboys 4:40 p.m. ET CBS, Nickelodeon Paramount+, Amazon Prime, fuboTV Steelers vs. Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV

Monday, Jan. 17

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Cardinals vs. Rams 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN ESPN App, fuboTV

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 22

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC Divisional Round TBA TBA fuboTV NFC Divisional Round TBA TBA fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 23

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC Divisional Round TBA TBA fuboTV NFC Divisional Round TBA TBA fuboTV

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC Championship Game 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV NFC Championship Game 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13