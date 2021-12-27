Tua Tagovailoa vs. Ian Book doesn’t exactly scream primetime showdown, but here we are. Fresh off a 9-0 primetime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Saints are now jumping over to “Monday Night Football” for a second consecutive nighttime kickoff, this time against the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins have managed to completely turn their season around after a 1-7 start, as they miraculously enter this game at .500 on a six-game winning streak. The Saints, meanwhile, are trying to recapture their early-season momentum, but they’ll have to do so without Taysom Hill, who was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday — one of 21 Saints players and four coaches in protocol for Week 16.
To get an idea of where analysts have this game, the over/under is 38.5. No one is really expecting a barnburner here. In the Saints’ win last week, they were held to 212 yards of total offense. What they brought was a smothering defense that didn’t let Tom Brady get comfortable for a moment. They’ll need to bring that same momentum against a scorching hot Dolphins team.
Why aren’t more people talking about these Dolphins? It could be because of the opponents they’ve played. Of the six wins in this streak, one came against a team over .500 (the Ravens). The others came against the Texans, Jets, Panthers, Giants, and Jets again. The Saints will be one of the tougher opponents they’ve faced in the past two months, so we’ll see how they respond. Sean Payton is still questionable to return for this game, but Dennis Allen proved perfectly capable of taking over the team.
While the Saints defense gets the hype, however, the Dolphins’ defense has been outstanding over this streak. They’re allowing 13.2 points per game over the past six games, which is hard to do against any opponent. With the Saints’ offense being stymied the way it was last week, expect a low-scoring affair on Monday. Turnovers could well end up being the difference in this one.
Here’s what you need to know to watch the Dolphins vs. Saints this Monday, including kickoff time, TV channels, and the full Week 15 NFL schedule.
What channel is Saints vs. Dolphins on today?
- TV channel (national): ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN, fuboTV
Saints vs. Dolphins will be broadcast nationally on ESPN for “Monday Night Football” in Week 16. ESPN will have its regular booth broadcasting this game, with Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Lisa Salters will be on the sideline.
In Canada, viewers can watch Saints vs. Dolphins on DAZN, which includes every NFL game.
Saints vs. Dolphins start time
- Date: Monday, Dec. 27
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. EST, 7:15 p.m. CST
Saints vs. Dolphins will kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST on Sunday, standard time for “Monday Night Football” at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans.
