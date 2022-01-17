The Rams (12-5) will host the Cardinals (11-6) in the NFL Wild Card round on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be televised by ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 for the ManningCast.

Los Angeles, which won the NFC West, is making its fourth playoff appearance in six seasons under head coach Sean McVay. Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for the second-most passing touchdowns (41) and third-most yards (4,886) this season.

Los Angeles also had the 15th-best scoring defense this regular season, allowing 21.9 points per game. Its top defensive playmakers were cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who tied a team-best four interceptions along with 77 tackles, and defensive end Aaron Donald, who recorded 12.5 sacks along with 84 tackles.

Arizona is making its first postseason appearance since it united coach Kliff Kingsbury with quarterback Kyler Murray in the 2019 season. The Cardinals started the 2021 season with a 7-0 record and led the NFC playoff race with a 10-2 record, though they have struggled with four losses in their last five games, three of which came against non-playoff teams.

Arizona finished its regular season with the 11th-best scoring offense and defense. The Cardinals had four of their players elected to the 2021 Pro Bowl: safety Budda Baker; running back James Conner; linebacker Chandler Jones; and Murray.

For Monday’s game, the Cardinals could return defensive end JJ Watt, who tore his bicep, labrum and rotator cuff in October. Watt was activated to return from injured reserve and practiced ahead of the divisional playoff bout. Watt’s comeback was called “awe-inspiring” by his head coach Cliff Kingsbury.

Monday’s game will be the third meeting between the Rams and Cardinals this season. Arizona won in Los Angeles during Week 4, 37-20, while the Rams responded with a 30-23 victory in Arizona in Week 14.

Sporting News has all the info you need to watch Rams vs. Cardinals on Monday, including the TV channels and kickoff time.

What channel is Rams vs. Cardinals on today?

TV channel (national) : ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 (ManningCast)

: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 (ManningCast) TV channel (Arizona) : ABC 15

: ABC 15 TV channel (Los Angeles) : ABC 7

: ABC 7 Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN+, fuboTV

The Rams vs. Cardinals game will be broadcast nationally via Monday Night Football on ABC and ESPN. Play-by-play host Steve Levy will be with hosts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick on ESPN’s main channel, while Eli and Peyton Manning will commentate over the game on ESPN2.

You can stream the game live on WatchESPN or fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

In Canada, viewers can watch Rams vs. Cardinals with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

Rams vs. Cardinals start time

Date : Monday, Jan. 17

: Monday, Jan. 17 Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET, 5:15 p.m. PT

Monday’s game between the Rams and Cardinals will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It is projected to be 48 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday night with wind gusts of 13 miles per hour.

This will be the final game of six Wild Card contests to open the NFL playoffs. Since the league expanded its postseason to 14 teams, 12 have to play in the first round. The Packers (NFC) and Titans (AFC) received first-round byes.

NFL playoff schedule 2022

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 22

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Bengals vs. Titans 4:30 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV 49ers vs. Packers 8:15 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 23

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Cardinals or Rams vs. Buccaneers 3 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV Bills vs. Chiefs 6:30 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC Championship Game 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV NFC Championship Game 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13