The Rams (13-5) will face the Buccaneers (14-4) on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in the NFL divisional round at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game will be televised by NBC.
Los Angeles, which won the NFC West title for the third time under coach Sean McVay, is coming off an impressive 34-11 wild-card victory over the Cardinals. The Rams posted 375 yards of total offense and limited Arizona to just 198 yards and two interceptions, enabling a runaway victory.
The Rams are in their first year with starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw for the second-most passing touchdowns (41) and third-most yards (4,886) in the regular season.
Los Angeles also had the 15th-best scoring defense, allowing 21.9 points per game. Its top defensive playmakers were cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who tied a team-best four interceptions along with 77 tackles, and defensive end Aaron Donald, who recorded 12.5 sacks along with 84 tackles.
The Buccaneers advanced to the NFL divisional round with a 31-15 victory over the Eagles on Sunday. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who was a second-team All-Pro selection, completed 29-of-37 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns while the Buccaneers’ defense forced three turnovers.
Brady had a terrific regular season at age 44, recording a league-best 5,316 passing yards with 43 touchdowns. He did so while the Buccaneers were without receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller at different points due to injury.
The Buccaneers and Eagles have only met twice before in the postseason: in 2000 and 1979 in the NFC Championship Game. Los Angeles won both meetings, first as a member of Los Angeles in 1979 and then St. Louis in 2000.
Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s game.
What channel is Rams vs. Buccaneers on today?
- TV channel (national): NBC
- TV channel (Los Angeles): KNBC
- TV channel (Tampa Bay): WFLA-TV
- Live stream: NBCSports.com, fuboTV | DAZN (Canada)
The Rams vs. Buccaneers game will be televised nationally on NBC. Play-by-play host Al Michaels will be on the call with analyst Cris Collinsworth.
You can stream the game live on NBCSports.com or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
In Canada, viewers can watch Rams vs. Buccaneers with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.
Rams vs. Buccaneers start time
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 23
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET, 12:05 p.m. PT
Sunday’s game between the Rams and Buccaneers will kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It is projected to be 64 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
This will be the third of four games in the NFL divisional round.
NFL divisional round schedule
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 15
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Bengals 26, Raiders 19
|4:35 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Peacock, fuboTV
|Bills 47, Patriots 17
|8:15 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Paramount+, fuboTV
Sunday, Jan. 16
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15
|1:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|fuboTV
|49ers 23, Cowboys 17
|4:40 p.m. ET
|CBS, Nickelodeon
|Paramount+, Amazon Prime, fuboTV
|Chiefs 42, Steelers 21
|8:15 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Peacock, fuboTV
Monday, Jan. 17
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Rams 34, Cardinals 11
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|ESPN App, fuboTV
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 22
|Matchup
|Bengals 19, Titans 16
|49ers 13, Packers 10
Sunday, Jan. 23
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Rams vs. Buccaneers
|3:05 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Peacock, fuboTV
|Bills vs. Chiefs
|6:40 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Paramount+, fuboTV
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|AFC championship game
|3:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Paramount+, fuboTV
|NFC championship game
|6:40 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Fox Sports app, fuboTV
Super Bowl 56
Sunday, Feb. 13
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Super Bowl 56
|6:30 p.m. ET
|NBC
|NBC Sports app, fuboTV