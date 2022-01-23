The Rams (13-5) will face the Buccaneers (14-4) on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in the NFL divisional round at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game will be televised by NBC.

Los Angeles, which won the NFC West title for the third time under coach Sean McVay, is coming off an impressive 34-11 wild-card victory over the Cardinals. The Rams posted 375 yards of total offense and limited Arizona to just 198 yards and two interceptions, enabling a runaway victory.

The Rams are in their first year with starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw for the second-most passing touchdowns (41) and third-most yards (4,886) in the regular season.

Los Angeles also had the 15th-best scoring defense, allowing 21.9 points per game. Its top defensive playmakers were cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who tied a team-best four interceptions along with 77 tackles, and defensive end Aaron Donald, who recorded 12.5 sacks along with 84 tackles.

The Buccaneers advanced to the NFL divisional round with a 31-15 victory over the Eagles on Sunday. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who was a second-team All-Pro selection, completed 29-of-37 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns while the Buccaneers’ defense forced three turnovers.

Brady had a terrific regular season at age 44, recording a league-best 5,316 passing yards with 43 touchdowns. He did so while the Buccaneers were without receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller at different points due to injury.

The Buccaneers and Eagles have only met twice before in the postseason: in 2000 and 1979 in the NFC Championship Game. Los Angeles won both meetings, first as a member of Los Angeles in 1979 and then St. Louis in 2000.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s game.

What channel is Rams vs. Buccaneers on today?

TV channel (national) : NBC

: NBC TV channel (Los Angeles) : KNBC

: KNBC TV channel (Tampa Bay) : WFLA-TV

: WFLA-TV Live stream: NBCSports.com, fuboTV | DAZN (Canada)

The Rams vs. Buccaneers game will be televised nationally on NBC. Play-by-play host Al Michaels will be on the call with analyst Cris Collinsworth.

You can stream the game live on NBCSports.com or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

In Canada, viewers can watch Rams vs. Buccaneers with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

Rams vs. Buccaneers start time

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23

Sunday, Jan. 23 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET, 12:05 p.m. PT

Sunday’s game between the Rams and Buccaneers will kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It is projected to be 64 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.

This will be the third of four games in the NFL divisional round.

NFL divisional round schedule

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 15

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Bengals 26, Raiders 19 4:35 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV Bills 47, Patriots 17 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 16

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15 1:05 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV 49ers 23, Cowboys 17 4:40 p.m. ET CBS, Nickelodeon Paramount+, Amazon Prime, fuboTV Chiefs 42, Steelers 21 8:15 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV

Monday, Jan. 17

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Rams 34, Cardinals 11 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN ESPN App, fuboTV

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 22

Matchup Bengals 19, Titans 16 49ers 13, Packers 10

Sunday, Jan. 23

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Rams vs. Buccaneers 3:05 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV Bills vs. Chiefs 6:40 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC championship game 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV NFC championship game 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13