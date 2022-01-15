The Bengals (10-7) will host the Raiders (10-7) in the NFL Wild Card round on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised by NBC.
Cincinnati, which won the AFC North for the first time since 2015, is also making its first playoff appearance since it won the division title. The Bengals closed the season with a 5-3 record including a three-game winning streak against the Broncos, Ravens and Chiefs before their Week 18 loss against the Browns.
Cincinnati’s offense was one of the best in the league this season, ranking seventh in scoring (27.1 points per game). Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow threw for the sixth-most passing yards (4,611) in the league along with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, while rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase had a terrific season with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
Las Vegas is making its first playoff appearance since 2016, when it was then-known as the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders went 7-5 under coach Rich Bisaccia after former coach Jon Gruden was fired this season, closing the year with a four-game winning streak against the Browns, Broncos, Colts and Chargers.
Las Vegas had three players named to the Pro Bowl this season: defensive end Maxx Crosby; linebacker Denzel Perryman; and punter AJ Cole. Perryman was tied for third in the league with 102 solo tackles and also had three pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.
This will be the second meeting between the Bengals and the Raiders this season. Cincinnati won the first contest, 32-13, on Nov. 21 at Las Vegas.
Sporting News has all the information you need to watch Bengals vs. Raiders on Saturday, including the TV channels and kickoff time.
What channel is Raiders vs. Bengals on today?
- TV channel (national): NBC
- TV channel (Cincinnati): WLWT
- TV channel (Las Vegas): KSNV
- Live stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, fuboTV
The Bengals vs. Raiders game will be broadcast nationally on NBC. Play-by-play host Mike Tirico will be on the call with former All-Pro quarterback Drew Brees.
You can stream the game live via NBC Sports or fuboTV, which offers a free trial.
In Canada, viewers can watch Bengals vs. Raiders with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.
Raiders vs. Bengals start time
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 15
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT
Saturday’s game between the Bengals and Raiders will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. It is projected to be 23 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday afternoon with wind gusts of 17 miles per hour.
This will be the first game of six Wild Card contests to open the NFL playoffs. Since the league expanded its postseason to 14 teams, 12 have to play in the first round. The Packers (NFC) and Titans (AFC) received first-round byes.
NFL playoff schedule 2022
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 15
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Raiders vs. Bengals
|4:35 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Peacock, fuboTV
|Patriots vs. Bills
|8:15 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Paramount+, fuboTV
Sunday, Jan. 16
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Eagles vs. Buccaneers
|1:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|fuboTV
|49ers vs. Cowboys
|4:40 p.m. ET
|CBS, Nickelodeon
|Paramount+, Amazon Prime, fuboTV
|Steelers vs. Chiefs
|8:15 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Peacock, fuboTV
Monday, Jan. 17
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Cardinals vs. Rams
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|ESPN App, fuboTV
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 22
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|AFC Divisional Round
|TBA
|TBA
|fuboTV
|NFC Divisional Round
|TBA
|TBA
|fuboTV
Sunday, Jan. 23
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|AFC Divisional Round
|TBA
|TBA
|fuboTV
|NFC Divisional Round
|TBA
|TBA
|fuboTV
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|AFC Championship Game
|3:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Paramount+, fuboTV
|NFC Championship Game
|6:40 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Fox Sports app, fuboTV
Super Bowl 56
Sunday, Feb. 13
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Super Bowl 56
|6:30 p.m. ET
|NBC
|NBC Sports app, fuboTV