No. 11 Michigan State (10-2) will face No. 13 Pittsburgh (11-2) on Thursday in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The Spartans, which finished third in the Big Ten East division, are making their first New Year’s bowl appearance under coach Mel Tucker, who is in his second season with the team. Michigan State ranked as high as No. 3 in the College Football Playoff poll but suffered late-season losses to Purdue and Ohio State, dropping it out of the national championship race.

Pittsburgh became the first school besides Clemson or Florida State to win the ACC championship since Virginia Tech in 2010, defeating Wake Forest 45 to 21 in the contest. The Panthers are in the midst of their first double-digit win season under coach Pat Narduzzi.

With a victory, Pittsburgh could finish with its best ranking since 1982, when it finished ranked No. 10 and lost in the Cotton Bowl.

Michigan State is seeking its first season with 11 victories since it went 12-2 in 2015 and lost in the Cotton Bowl.

This will be the eighth meeting all-time between Michigan State and Pittsburgh. The Spartans have won six of those contests while another ended in a tie in 1960.

What channel is Michigan State vs. Pitt on today?

TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

The Peach Bowl meeting between Michigan State and Pittsburgh will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Play-by-play host Mark Jones will call the game with color commentators Robert Griffin III and Dusty Dvoracek. Sideline reporters Quint Kessenich and Kris Budden will also be on the broadcast. You can stream the game live with WatchESPN or with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Michigan State vs. Pitt start time

Date : Thursday, Dec. 30

: Thursday, Dec. 30 Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

The 2021 Peach Bowl between Michigan State and Pittsburgh will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

