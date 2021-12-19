The Ravens have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, dropping games to the Steelers and Browns in the last two weeks. At 8-5, they’re now just a game ahead of the Bengals and Browns in the AFC North, while simultaneously being a game back of the Patriots, Titans, and Chiefs atop the AFC. On the NFC side, the Packers look like the class of the conference once again, sitting at 10-3 at the top of the standings. Aaron Rodgers has been in rare form, and he threw for four touchdowns last week against the Bears.

The emergence of A.J. Dillon for the Packers has also become a difference-maker. He had 15-plus carries on the ground for the second straight week, indicating Matt LaFleur’s continued investment in the back. Dillon and Aaron Jones have turned into a very potent 1-2 punch for Rodgers and the Packers, as they continue their march toward the playoffs.

For the Ravens, Lamar Jackson was taken out of last Sunday’s game with a sprained right ankle, leaving Tyler Huntley to finish the game. Huntley played very well in the 24-22 loss, throwing for 270 yards and rushing for 45 more. Jackson, of course, adds another dimension of dynacism to the Ravens offense, so his return would be huge for John Harbaugh and Greg Roman against a Packers defense that has played well all season.

This is a game that could have big implications for both teams, as they’re both knotted up in tight conference races. It arguably means a little more to the Ravens with the Browns and Bengals hot on their heels in AFC North, whereas the Packers are in the clear in the NFC North. In his career, Rodgers is 36-14 in December, but it works to the Ravens’ advantage they’re at home. The Packers are 13-11 on the road in December with Rodgers at the helm.

Here’s what you need to know to watch Packers vs. Ravens this Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels, and the full Week 15 NFL schedule.

MORE: Watch Packers vs. Ravens live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

What channel is Packers vs. Ravens on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (Green Bay): WLUK

WLUK TV channel (Baltimore): WBFF

WBFF Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

Packers vs. Ravens will be broadcast regionally on local Fox affiliate channels in Week 15. This is America’s Game of the Week, meaning Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi are on the sidelines, while Mike Pereira provides officiating analysis from New York.

You can find the Packers’ away broadcast on SiriusXM channel 380, while the Ravens’ home broadcast airs on channel 227.

In Canada, viewers can watch Packers vs. Ravens with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

Packers vs. Ravens start time

Date: Sunday, Dec. 19

Sunday, Dec. 19 Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET, 1:25 p.m. PT

Packers vs. Ravens is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. As the Game of the Week, Packers vs. Ravens will show to everyone outside of the West Coast market.

Packers schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 12 at Saints 4:25 p.m. ET FOX 2 Sept. 20 vs. Lions 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 3 Sept. 26 at 49ers 8:20 p.m. ET CBS 4 Oct. 3 vs. Steelers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 5 Oct. 10 at Bengals 1 p.m. ET FOX 6 Oct. 17 at Bears 1 p.m. ET FOX 7 Oct. 24 vs. Washington 1 p.m. ET FOX 8 Oct. 28 at Cardinals 8:20 p.m. ET NFL/FOX 9 Nov. 7 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET FOX 10 Nov. 14 vs. Sehawks 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 11 Nov. 21 at Vikings 1 p.m. ET ESPN 12 Nov. 28 vs. L.A. Rams 4:25 p.m. ET FOX 13 Dec. 5 BYE 14 Dec. 12 vs. Bears 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 15 Dec. 19 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET FOX 16 Dec. 25 vs. Browns 3:30 p.m. ET NFL/FOX 17 Jan. 2 vs. Vikings 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 18 Jan. 9 at Lions 1 p.m. ET FOX

Ravens schedule 2021