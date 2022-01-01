The Wild will host the Blues in Minnesota for the 2022 Winter Classic.

The teams will battle on New Year’s Day for the league’s first outdoor game since the Bruins defeated the Flyers 7-3 at Lake Tahoe in February 2021. The matchup is scheduled to take place at Target Stadium, which is home to the Twins, in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Wild (19-9) will look to snap a four-game losing streak with a win against the Blues (18-9), who currently lead the Central Division. Meanwhile, St. Louis will look to gain some momentum with a win and extend their lead in the division ahead of Minnesota.

With freezing cold temperatures dropping to 26 degrees below zero with windchill, both teams will be challenged by the harsh weather conditions. The stadium is expected to host around 40,000 fans as the puck is scheduled to drop under the lights.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NHL Winter Classic, including game time and TV channel information.

What channel is the 2022 Winter Classic on today?

TV channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: fuboTV

The 2022 Winter Classic will air on TNT for the first time. Kenny Albert will call the game play-by-play with additional commentary from Keith Jones, Darren Pang and Jennifer Botterill.

In Canada, viewers can catch the matchup between the Blues and the Wild on SportsNet One.

What time is the 2022 Winter Classic?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 1

Saturday, Jan. 1 Time: 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT

The outdoor game between the Wild and the Blues will take place on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. ET at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.