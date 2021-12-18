Frank Gore and Deron Williams are trading in their cleats and basketball shoes, respectively, for boxing gloves.

The two athletes will fight on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley 2 main event, another example of Paul attracting non-traditional combatants to generate interest in his fights. Saturday’s fight between Gore and Williams will be their first boxing bouts and will be sanctioned as a professional fight.

Gore, a five-time NFL Pro Bowler who ranks third on the league’s all-time rushing list with 16,000 yards, will take on Williams, himself a three-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist. It would seem Williams would have a significant height and weight advantage, though it’s also worth noting he has been an avid boxing and MMA fan, training for years in both sports.

Will that prove to be the difference vs. Gore? Or will the running back run roughshod over Williams as he did so many NFL defenders? Only time will tell. Until then, Sporting News has everything you need to know about watching the Gore-Williams fight.

What channel is Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams on tonight?

TV channel: Showtime

Showtime Live stream (PPV): Sho.com, Showtime App

Boxing fans can watch Gore vs. Williams on Showtime or through its website or streaming service.

In countries outside the U.S. and Latin America, the fight is being shown on FITE.tv.

How much is Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams on pay-per-view?

Showtime announced the price of Paul-Woodley 2 as $59.99. Once the fee has been paid, viewers can watch the entire card — including Gore-Williams.

What time is Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 18

Saturday, Dec. 18 Time: 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT

9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT Main event: Midnight ET | 9 p.m. PT (estimate)

The Paul-Woodley 2 fight card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 18. Gore and Williams will make their way to the ring sometime after that, depending on the time of the earlier fights (and when the fighters are scheduled to fight on the card).

Frank Gore record, bio

Nationality: American

American Age: 38

38 Height: 5-9

5-9 Weight: 212 pounds

212 pounds Reach: Unknown

Unknown Total fights: None

None Record: 0-0

Deron Williams record, bio

Nationality: American

American Age: 37

37 Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds Reach: 6.5-foot wingspan

6.5-foot wingspan Total fights: None

None Record: 0-0

Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams fight card