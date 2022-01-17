The Buccaneers (13-4) will host the Eagles (9-8) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be televised by FOX.

Tampa Bay, which is looking to defend its Super Bowl LV title, is in its second playoff appearance with coach Bruce Arians, who is in his third season with the team. The Buccaneers started their season with a 6-3 record before winning seven of their last eight games, including their 41-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady had a terrific regular season at age 44, recording a league-best 5,316 passing yards with 43 touchdowns. He did so while the Buccaneers were without receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller at different points due to injury.

Godwin is out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, and Brown is no longer with the team after an on-field incident in Week 17. Wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr., who did not play a single down of college football, has stepped in for Tampa Bay in the midst of those absences.

Philadelphia is making its first playoff appearance since 2019 in its first season under coach Nick Sirianni. The Eagles won five of their last seven games to close the season after a 4-6 start, including a four-game win streak against the Jets, Washington Football Team (twice) and Giants from Weeks 13 to 17.

The Eagles were led on defense this season by Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, who recorded nine pass deflections, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions while rushing for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This will be the second meeting between the Buccaneers and Eagles this season. Tampa Bay won the first contest, 28-22, in Philadelphia on Oct. 14.

Sporting News has all the information you need to watch Buccaneers vs. Eagles on Saturday, including the TV channels and kickoff time.

What channel is Eagles vs. Buccaneers on today?

TV channel (national) : FOX

: FOX TV channel (Tampa Bay) : FOX 13

: FOX 13 TV channel (Philadelphia) : FOX 29

: FOX 29 Live stream: FOXsports.com, fuboTV

The Buccaneers vs. Eagles game will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Play-by-play host Joe Buck will be on the call with analyst and former six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Troy Aikman.

You can stream the game live on FOXsports.com or fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

In Canada, viewers can watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers start time

Date: Sunday, Jan. 16

Sunday, Jan. 16 Time: 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Eagles will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It is projected to be 66 degrees Fahrenheit with wind gusts of 29 miles per hour on Sunday afternoon.

This will be the third of six contests to open the NFL playoffs. Since the league expanded its postseason to 14 teams, 12 have to play in the first round. The Packers (NFC) and Titans (AFC) received first-round byes.

NFL playoff schedule 2022

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 15

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Raiders vs. Bengals 4:35 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV Patriots vs. Bills 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 16

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Eagles vs. Buccaneers 1:05 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV 49ers vs. Cowboys 4:40 p.m. ET CBS, Nickelodeon Paramount+, Amazon Prime, fuboTV Steelers vs. Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV

Monday, Jan. 17

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Cardinals vs. Rams 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN ESPN App, fuboTV

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 22

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC Divisional Round TBA TBA fuboTV NFC Divisional Round TBA TBA fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 23

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC Divisional Round TBA TBA fuboTV NFC Divisional Round TBA TBA fuboTV

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC Championship Game 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV NFC Championship Game 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13