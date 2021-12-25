The Colts will look to extend their winning streak with a victory against the Cardinals in Arizona.

Coming off a 27-17 win against the Patriots last week, the Colts will look to advance to 9-6 and battle for the top of the AFC South. Carson Wentz only completed five passes during the matchup and running back Jonathan Taylor carried the Colts offense with 170 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals’ defense, which allowed 126 rushing yards during the 30-12 loss to the Lions last week, will be challenged by Taylor as he attempts to continue his hot streak. Linebacker Markus Golden leads Arizona with 11 total sacks and Chandler Jones has 9.5 for the season after bringing down Jared Goff on Sunday.

During the Cardinals’ last five matchups, Kyler Murray recorded six interceptions. The quarterback helped Arizona earn a 33-22 win against the Bears in Week 13, and completed 11 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and added 59 rushing yards with two scores. As Murray prepares to go up against the Colts’ defense, which only allowed 81 rushing yards against the Patriots, he will likely rely on driving the ball through the air.

A win for the Colts will boost their chances at reigning supreme in the AFC South, however, it will hurt the Cardinals as they fight to stay on top in the NFC West. Coming off an embarrassment against the Lions, Arizona is in critical need of a victory.

Here’s what you need to know to watch Colts vs. Carindals on Christmas Day, including kickoff time, TV channels, and the full Week 16 NFL schedule.

What channel is Colts vs. Cardinals on today?

TV channel (national): NFL Network

NFL Network TV channel (Indianapolis): WTTV

WTTV TV channel (Phoenix): KSAZ

KSAZ Live stream: NFL Network App, fuboTV

Colts vs. Cardinals will air nationally on NFL Network. Joe Davis and Kurt Warner will call the game from the booth as Melissa Stark and Peter Schrager report from the sidelines.

You can listen to the Colts’ away broadcast on Sirius XM channel 226 while the Cardinals’ home broadcast will air on channel 225.

In Canada, viewers can watch Eagles vs. Washington with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

Colts vs. Cardinals start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 25

Saturday, Dec. 25 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

The matchup will kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Colts schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 12 vs. Seahawks 1 p.m. Fox 2 Sept. 19 vs. Rams 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sept. 26 at Titans 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 3 at Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 11 (Monday) at Ravens 8:15 p.m. ESPN 6 Oct. 17 vs. Texans 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 24 at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 Oct. 31 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 4 (Thursday) vs. Jets 8:20 p.m. Fox/NFLN/Amazon 10 Nov. 14 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 21 at Bills 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 28 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 5 at Texans 1 p.m. CBS 14 Bye 15 Dec. 18/19 vs. Patriots TBD TBD 16 Dec. 25 (Christmas) at Cardinals 8:15 p.m. NFLN 17 Jan. 2 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 9 at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS

Cardinals schedule 2021