Thursday night’s game between the Chiefs (9-4) and the Chargers (8-5) could have a large impact on the AFC West standings if the Chargers can sweep the Chiefs this season.

Right now in the AFC West standings, the Chiefs are in the top spot with the Chargers one game back. Since the Chargers already beat the Chiefs 30-24 back in September, if the Chargers win Thursday night’s matchup, they would have the inside track for the top spot in the division.

The Chiefs, however, are on a hot streak and have won six consecutive games after starting the season 3-4. The Chargers are on a two-game winning streak, and they hope to continue that by beating one of their rivals.

The primetime game is expected to be close, as the Chiefs opened as three-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

What channel is Chiefs vs. Chargers on tonight?

TV channel : Fox, NFL Network

: Fox, NFL Network Live stream: Amazon Prime, fuboTV

Both Fox and NFL Network will broadcast the “Thursday Night Football” game between the Chiefs and the Chargers. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will broadcast from the booth, while Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink will report from the sidelines.

Additionally, fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime with the same broadcast that’s shown on Fox and NFL Network.

Fans can also stream NFL games with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the game on DAZN.

Chiefs vs. Chargers start time

Date: Thursday, Dec. 16

Thursday, Dec. 16 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

The Chiefs vs. Chargers game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cali. All “Thursday Night Football” games in 2021 are scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET.

NFL live stream for ‘Thursday Night Football’

If you don’t have access to cable, there are multiple options for streamers to watch “Thursday Night Football” games. Here’s a list below if you don’t have cable.

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial? NFL App No Yes – – Yahoo! Sports App No Yes – – DirecTV Stream No No $69.99/month No fuboTV No No $60/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV No No $55/month Yes Sling TV No No $35/month No YouTube TV No No $65/month Yes

Chiefs schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 12 vs. Browns 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 2 Sept. 19 at Ravens 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 3 Sept. 26 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. ET CBS 4 Oct. 3 at Eagles 1 p.m. ET CBS 5 Oct. 10 vs. Bills 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 6 Oct. 17 at Washington 1 p.m. ET CBS 7 Oct. 24 at Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS 8 Nov. 1 vs. Giants 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 9 Nov. 7 vs. Packers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 10 Nov. 14 at Raiders 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 11 Nov. 21 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 12 BYE – – – 13 Dec. 5 vs. Broncos 8:20 ET NBC 14 Dec. 12 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. ET CBS 15 Dec. 16 at Chargers 8:20 p.m. ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon 16 Dec. 26 vs. Steelers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 17 Jan. 2 at Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS 18 Jan. 9 at Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

Chargers schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 12 at Washington 1 p.m. ET CBS 2 Sept. 19 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 3 Sept. 26 at Chiefs 1 p.m. ET CBS 4 Oct. 4 vs. Raiders 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 5 Oct. 10 vs. Browns 4:05 p.m. ET CBS 6 Oct. 17 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS 7 BYE – – – 8 Oct. 31 vs. Patriots 4:05 p.m. ET CBS 9 Nov. 7 at Eagles 4:05 p.m. ET CBS 10 Nov. 14 vs. Vikings 4:05 p.m. ET Fox 11 Nov. 21 vs. Steelers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 12 Nov. 28 at Broncos 4:05 p.m ET CBS 13 Dec. 5 at Bengals 1 p.m. ET Fox 14 Dec. 12 vs. Giants 4:05 p.m. ET Fox 15 Dec. 16 vs. Chiefs 8:20 p.m. ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon 16 Dec. 26 at Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS 17 Jan. 2 vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET CBS 18 Jan. 9 at Raiders 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

‘Thursday Night Football’ schedule 2021