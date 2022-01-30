The Chiefs (14-5) will host the Bengals (12-7) in the 2021-22 AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will be televised by CBS.

Kansas City, which is coming off a dramatic 42-36 overtime victory over the Bills last weekend, is seeking its third straight Super Bowl appearance. The Chiefs are making their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game, which has also been the same amount of years Patrick Mahomes has started as quarterback.

Kansas City has won two of those AFC Championship appearances, defeating the Titans and Bills, respectively, in the last two seasons after losing to the Tom Brady-led Patriots in 2018.

Cincinnati, which won its first playoff game in 31 years this postseason, is in the AFC title game for the first time since 1988, when it advanced to the Super Bowl. The Bengals upset the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Titans, last weekend after defeating the Raiders in the wild-card round.

Cincinnati is seeking to manifest an improbable turnaround under coach Zac Taylor, who led the franchise to six combined victories in his first two seasons before this year. With quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as key building blocks, the Bengals have set themselves up as a team to be reckoned with in years to come.

This will be the first playoff meeting between the Bengals and Chiefs. The two teams met in Week 16 of the regular season, with Cincinnati defeating Kansas City 34-31. The Bengals lead the all-time series against the Chiefs 16-14.

Sporting News has everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday’s game.

What channel is Chiefs vs. Bengals on today?

TV channel (national) : CBS

: CBS TV channel (Kansas City) : KCTV5

: KCTV5 TV channel (Cincinnati) : WKRC-TV

: WKRC-TV Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

The Chiefs vs. Bengals game will be televised nationally on CBS. Play-by-play host Jim Nantz will be on the call with four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and color analyst Tony Romo.

You can stream the game live on Paramount+ or fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

In Canada, viewers can watch the AFC championship game with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

Chiefs vs. Bengals start time

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30

Sunday, Jan. 30 Start time: 3 p.m. ET, noon PT

Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Bengals will kick off at 3 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. It is projected to be 44 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon with wind gusts of 15 miles per hour.

This will be the first of two games in the NFL’s conference championship weekend.

NFL conference championship schedule

Sunday, Jan. 30

Matchup Start time TV channel Chiefs vs. Bengals 3 p.m. ET CBS Rams vs. 49ers 6:30 p.m. ET FOX

