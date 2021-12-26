In the same week that COVID concerns are keeping the NHL out of the Olympics, another premiere international tournament could feel ramifications due to the virus. A pre-World Juniors exhibition match between Czechia and Switzerland was canceled on Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols.
No announcement has been made yet as to whether or not that cancellation will impact Czechia’s opening round matchup against Canada.
MORE: Updated COVID-19 rules, schedule, guidelines for 2022 World Juniors
Assuming the tournament goes off otherwise without a hitch, the Canadians are looking to medal for the sixth time in eight years and third year in a row. Team Canada took home silver in 2021 after taking home gold in 2020.
The Canadians will be captained by Kaiden Guhle and boast 10 first round picks between 2020 and 2021. Given the NHL’s decision to opt-out of the Olympics, it’s possible that many of these same players represent Canada in Beijing in February, as was the case in 2018.
MORE: Meet Team Canada ahead of the 2022 IIHF World Juniors
Czechia, while having a solid track record of churning out NHL talent, has struggled at the World Juniors recently. The country hasn’t medaled since 2005 and has finished fourth or better just once since then, in 2018. They’ll be led by captain Jan Myšák, a center who’s amassed five points in 10 career World Juniors games.
MORE: Watch 2022 World Juniors live on fuboTV (7-day free trial)
What channel is Canada vs. Czechia on today?
- TV channel (Canada): TSN 1/4
- TV channel (U.S.): NHL Network
TSN will carry all of the games in Canada. Gord Miller will handle play-by-play duties with Ray Ferraro joining him as an analyst for all of the Group A games, where Canada will compete.
In the U.S., the games will be broadcast on NHL Network.
Canada vs. Czechia start time
- Time: 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
The puck will drop at 7 p.m. from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. This is the second year in a row that Canada, and more specifically Edmonton, has served as the host country.
How to live stream World Juniors hockey games
In Canada, fans can stream the game on the TSN app or at TSN.ca.
In the U.S., fans can stream the tournament on fuboTV (7-day free trial), on the NHL App or at NHL.tv.
Canada vs. Czechia odds
- Canada: -1250
- Czechia: +1800
Canada is a heavy -1250 betting favorite to beat Czechia in their preliminary game, according to Sports Interaction.
LIVE ODDS TO WIN 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
World Juniors schedule 2022
Sunday, Dec. 26
|Matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Finland vs. Germany
|2 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Russia vs. Sweden
|4:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Czechia vs. Canada
|7 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|USA vs. Slovakia
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
Monday, Dec. 27
|Matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Austria vs. Finland
|2 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Russia vs. Switzerland
|4:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Germany vs. Czechia
|7 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Sweden vs. Slovakia
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
Tuesday, Dec. 28
|Matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Switzerland vs. USA
|4:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Austria vs. Canada
|7 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
Wednesday, Dec. 29
|Matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Finland vs. Czechia
|2 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Slovakia vs. Russia
|4:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Canada vs. Germany
|7 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Sweden vs. USA
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
Thursday, Dec. 30
|Matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Czechia vs. Austria
|4:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Slovakia vs. Switzerland
|7 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
Friday, Dec. 31
|Matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Germany vs. Austria
|2 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Switzerland vs. Sweden
|4:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Canada vs. Finland
|7 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|USA vs. Russia
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
Sunday, Jan. 2
|Matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Quarterfinal
|2:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarterfinal
|5 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarterfinal
|7:30 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarterfinal
|10 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
Tuesday, Jan. 4
|Matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Semifinal
|3 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Semifinal
|7 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
Wednesday, Jan. 5
|Matchup
|Time
|TV channel
|Bronze medal game
|4 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN
|Gold medal game
|8 p.m. ET
|TSN, NHLN