In the same week that COVID concerns are keeping the NHL out of the Olympics, another premiere international tournament could feel ramifications due to the virus. A pre-World Juniors exhibition match between Czechia and Switzerland was canceled on Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols.

No announcement has been made yet as to whether or not that cancellation will impact Czechia’s opening round matchup against Canada.

Assuming the tournament goes off otherwise without a hitch, the Canadians are looking to medal for the sixth time in eight years and third year in a row. Team Canada took home silver in 2021 after taking home gold in 2020.

The Canadians will be captained by Kaiden Guhle and boast 10 first round picks between 2020 and 2021. Given the NHL’s decision to opt-out of the Olympics, it’s possible that many of these same players represent Canada in Beijing in February, as was the case in 2018.

Czechia, while having a solid track record of churning out NHL talent, has struggled at the World Juniors recently. The country hasn’t medaled since 2005 and has finished fourth or better just once since then, in 2018. They’ll be led by captain Jan Myšák, a center who’s amassed five points in 10 career World Juniors games.

What channel is Canada vs. Czechia on today?

​TV channel (Canada): TSN 1/4

TSN 1/4 TV channel (U.S.): NHL Network

TSN will carry all of the games in Canada. Gord Miller will handle play-by-play duties with Ray Ferraro joining him as an analyst for all of the Group A games, where Canada will compete.

In the U.S., the games will be broadcast on NHL Network.

Canada vs. Czechia start time

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT

The puck will drop at 7 p.m. from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. This is the second year in a row that Canada, and more specifically Edmonton, has served as the host country.

How to live stream World Juniors hockey games

In Canada, fans can stream the game on the TSN app or at TSN.ca.

In the U.S., fans can stream the tournament on fuboTV (7-day free trial), on the NHL App or at NHL.tv.

Canada vs. Czechia odds

Canada: -1250

-1250 Czechia: +1800

Canada is a heavy -1250 betting favorite to beat Czechia in their preliminary game, according to Sports Interaction.

World Juniors schedule 2022

Sunday, Dec. 26

Matchup Time TV channel Finland vs. Germany 2 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Russia vs. Sweden 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Czechia vs. Canada 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN USA vs. Slovakia 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Monday, Dec. 27

Matchup Time TV channel Austria vs. Finland 2 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Russia vs. Switzerland 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Germany vs. Czechia 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Sweden vs. Slovakia 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Matchup Time TV channel Switzerland vs. USA 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Austria vs. Canada 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Matchup Time TV channel Finland vs. Czechia 2 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Russia 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Germany 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Sweden vs. USA 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Thursday, Dec. 30

Matchup Time TV channel Czechia vs. Austria 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Switzerland 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Friday, Dec. 31

Matchup Time TV channel Germany vs. Austria 2 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Switzerland vs. Sweden 4:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Finland 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN USA vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Sunday, Jan. 2

Matchup Time TV channel Quarterfinal 2:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 5 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 7:30 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 10 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Matchup Time TV channel Semifinal 3 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN Semifinal 7 p.m. ET TSN, NHLN

Wednesday, Jan. 5