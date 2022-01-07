The defending champion Bucks are finally healthy after battling a myriad of injuries and Covid absences for the early part of the season. The Nets, on the other hand, seem to be in the headlines for one reason or another almost daily.

Entering this contest, both teams are looking to make ground on the Chicago Bulls for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Every matchup between these two teams means something as they battle for the season series, and each team is looking to stake their own championship credentials for this season.

The two teams haven’t faced each other since Opening Night, when Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo put the hurt on Brooklyn, finishing with a near triple-double of 32 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists in just 31 minutes of court time.

Milwaukee won easily, 127-104.

So far this season Antetokounmpo has reminded the basketball world of how good he actually is, and is making a claim for a third MVP trophy in four seasons.

The Nets snapped a three-game losing streak with their win over Indiana, and now have Kyrie Irving available for road games only, so he won’t be suiting up against Milwaukee. Meanwhile, James Harden seems to have found the form that made him an MVP in 2018.

The Bucks currently have the crown, but the Nets are after it – especially after last season’s playoff loss to Milwaukee. You won’t want to miss this battle between two Eastern Conference contenders.

NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial)

What channel is Bucks vs. Nets on?

What time does Bucks vs. Nets start?

Date: Friday night, Jan. 7

Friday night, Jan. 7 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Bucks schedule 2021-22

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Jan. 7 at Nets 7:30 p.m. ESPN Jan. 8 at Hornets 7:00 p.m. – Jan. 10 at. Hornets 7:00 p.m. NBA TV Jan. 13 vs. Warriors 7:30 p.m. TNT Jan. 15 vs. Raptors 6:30 p.m. – Jan. 17 at Hawks 6:00 p.m. TNT Jan. 19 vs. Grizzlies 8:00 p.m. – Jan. 21 vs. Bulls 8:00 p.m. – Jan. 22 vs. Kings 8:00 p.m. – Jan. 26 at Cavaliers 7:00 p.m. –

Nets schedule 2021-22

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Jan. 7 vs. Bucks 7:30 p.m. ESPN Jan. 9 vs. Spurs 12:00 p.m. – Jan. 10 at Trail Blazers 10:00 p.m. – Jan. 12 at Bulls 10:00 p.m. ESPN Jan. 13 vs.Thunder 8:30 p.m. – Jan. 15 vs. Pelicans 7:30 p.m. – Jan. 17 at Cavaliers 3:00 p.m. – Jan. 19 at Wizards 7:00 p.m. – Jan. 21 at Spurs 8:30 p.m. – Jan. 23 at Timberwolves 8:00 p.m. –

NBA schedule for 2021-22

After a truncated season in 2020-21, the NBA has returned to its standard 82-game format for the 2021-22 campaign, which is the league’s 75th anniversary season.

Here are some key dates for the 2021-22 NBA season: