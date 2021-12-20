There will be two Monday night NFL games after a new coronavirus outbreak forced the postponement of three games in Week 15. The Browns (7-6) and Raiders (6-7) were orginally scheduled to play Saturday, but will now lead into ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” as a nightcap.

It’s not yet clear who will be available to come off the Browns’ COVID-19 list, which included starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum. Third-string QB Nick Mullens would be in line to start if neither is cleared to play.

Cleveland could also be without tight ends Austin Hooper and Ross Travis, wide receivers Jarvis Landry and JoJo Natson, offensive guards Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes, defensive end Takkarist McKinley and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills﻿.

The team claimed defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, who was waived by the Saints, on Wednesday for a potential replacement. The Browns will continue to announce roster moves and decisions going into the matchup in Cleveland.

On the other hand, the Raiders have successfully avoided the league’s massive outbreak and will have several starters available to battle in Cleveland. Derek Carr, who threw 33 passes for 263 yards with a touchdown last week against the Chiefs, will look to snap the Raiders’ losing streak after they lost to Kansas City 48-9 last week.

Here’s everything to know for Browns vs. Raiders on Monday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 15 NFL schedule.

What channel is Browns vs. Raiders on today?

TV channel (national) : NFL Network

: NFL Network TV channel (Cleveland) : WOIO

: WOIO TV channel (Las Vegas): (KSNV)

(KSNV) Live Stream: NFL Network App, fuboTV

Browns vs. Raiders was postponed to Monday due to the COVID-19 spike around the NFL. The matchup will still air on the NFL Network. Joe Davis and Kurt Warner will call the matchup from the booth, along with Melissa Stark and Steve Wyche on the sidelines.

You can find the Browns’ home broadcast on SiriusXM channel 225, while the Raiders’ away broadcast airs on channel 226.

In Canada, viewers can watch Browns vs. Raiders on DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

Browns vs. Raiders start time

Date: Monday, Dec. 20

Monday, Dec. 20 Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Raiders will kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio at 5 p.m. ET on Monday

Browns schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 12 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 2 Sept. 19 vs. Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS 3 Sept. 26 vs. Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox 4 Oct. 3 at Vikings 1 p.m. ET CBS 5 Oct. 10 at Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET CBS 6 Oct. 17 vs. Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET Fox 7 Oct. 21 vs. Broncos 8:20 p.m. ET Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video 8 Oct. 31 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. ET CBS 9 Nov. 7 at Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS 10 Nov. 14 at Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS 11 Nov. 21 vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox 12 Nov. 28 at Ravens 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 13 Dec. 5 BYE — — 14 Dec. 12 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS 15 Dec. 18 vs. Raiders 4:25 p.m. ET NFL Network 16 Dec. 25 at Packers 4:30 p.m. ET Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video 17 Jan. 3 at Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 18 Jan. 9 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS

Raiders schedule 2021