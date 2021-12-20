The Hamden Journal

What channel is Bears vs. Vikings on today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 15

What channel is Bears vs. Vikings on today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 15

The Minnesota Vikings bounced back in a big way from a devastating loss to the Lions two weeks ago, defeating the Steelers 36-28. They didn’t make it easy on themselves, nearly losing a 29-0 lead, but in the end they were able to secure the win. Now, at 6-7, even with losses to the Lions and Cooper Rush-led Cowboys, the Vikings find themselves right in the playoff chase.

To stay that way, however, they must get through the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields started well in his return to play after injuring his ribs, but ultimately the Bears couldn’t overcome their boogieman Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last week in primetime in Lambeau. They now get to run it back in a night game at home against another divisional rival, in which they’ll try to play spoiler against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.

The Vikings are about as Jekyll & Hyde as a team can get. In one week they’ll beat the Packers, and in another they’ll inexplicably lose to Detroit. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where they fall in the NFC hierarchy, but that’s been the story of the Vikings under Mike Zimmer. Few teams seem to play to the level of their competition more often. 12 of the Vikings’ 13 games have been decided by one possession this year, making them one of the most entertaining – if maddening – teams to watch in football.

Conversely, the Bears have had nine games decided by multiple scores. They’ve played fairly boom or bust this year, and looked like they just ran out of steam as Rodgers and the Packers capitalized last week. Perhaps playing at home will give the Bears a bit of a boost this week. Though they’re not exactly in the running for the playoffs at this point, derailing a division rival’s playoff chase in primetime would be a welcome consolation prize for Chicago fans.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the Vikings and Bears this Monday, including kickoff time, TV channels, and the full Week 15 NFL schedule.

MORE: Watch Bears vs. Vikings live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

What channel is Bears vs. Vikings on today?

  • TV channel (national): ESPN
  • Live Stream: ESPN, fuboTV

Bears vs. Vikings will be broadcast nationally on ESPN for “Monday Night Football” in Week 15. ESPN will have its regular booth broadcasting this game, with Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Lisa Salters will be on the sideline.

In Canada, viewers can watch Rams vs. Cardinals with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

Bears vs. Vikings start time

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 20
  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. EST, 7:15 p.m. CST

Bears vs. Vikings is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET, standard time for “Monday Night Football” at Chicago’s Soldier Field. It’s the second game Monday night with the postponed Browns vs. Raiders matchup rescheduled to 5 p.m. ET.

Chicago Bears schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV
1 Sept. 12 at L.A. Rams 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
2 Sept. 19 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET FOX
3 Sept. 26 at Browns 1 p.m. ET FOX
4 Oct. 3 vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET FOX
5 Oct. 10 at Raiders 4:05 p.m. ET CBS
6 Oct. 17 vs. Packers 1 p.m. ET FOX
7 Oct. 24 at Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
8 Oct. 31 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. ET FOX
9 Nov. 8 at Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN
10 Nov. 14 Bye
11 Nov. 21 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS
12 Nov. 25 at Lions 12:30 p.m. ET FOX
13 Dec. 5 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. ET FOX
14 Dec. 12 at Packers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
15 Dec. 20 vs. Vikings 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN
16 Dec. 26 at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET FOX
17 Jan. 2 vs. Giants 1 p.m. ET CBS
18 Jan. 9 at Vikings 1 p.m. ET FOX

Minnesota Vikings schedule 2021 

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV
1 Sept. 12 at Bengals 1 p.m. ET FOX
2 Sept. 19 at Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET FOX
3 Sept. 26 vs. Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET FOX
4 Oct. 3 vs. Browns 1 p.m. ET FOX
5 Oct. 10 vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET FOX
6 Oct. 17 at Panthers 1 p.m. ET FOX
7 Oct. 24 Bye
8 Oct. 31 vs. Cowboys 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
9 Nov. 7 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET FOX
10 Nov. 14 at Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET FOX
11 Nov. 21 vs. Packers 1 p.m. ET FOX
12 Nov. 25 at 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET FOX
13 Dec. 5 at Lions 1 p.m. ET CBS
14 Dec. 9 vs. Steelers 8:20 p.m. ET NFL/FOX
15 Dec. 20 at Bears 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN
16 Dec. 26 vs. Rams 1 p.m. ET FOX
17 Jan. 2 at Packers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
18 Jan. 9 vs. Bears 1 p.m. ET FOX

Monday Night Football schedule 2021

Week Date Matchup
Week 1 Sept. 13 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 2 Sept. 20 Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
Week 3 Sept. 27 Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 4 Oct. 4 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5 Oct. 11 Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 6 Oct. 18 Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 7 Oct. 25 Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 8 Nov. 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
Week 9 Nov. 8 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
Week 10 Nov. 15 San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 11 Nov. 22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
Week 12 Nov. 29 Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13 Dec. 6 Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
Week 14 Dec. 13 Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 15 Dec. 20 Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 16 Dec. 27 New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 17 Jan. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.