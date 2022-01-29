Ash Barty faces Danielle Collins in the 2022 Australian Open women’s singles on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET. The match will be televised by ESPN.

Barty, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, defeated Madison Keys in the semifinal round to advance. Playing in front of her home fans, Barty has a chance to win her third Grand Slam title, having won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021.

MORE: Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal earns shot at record 21st Grand Slam title

To do so, she will have to defeat Collins, who defeated Iga Swiatek in the semifinal round to advance. The American is the No. 27 seed in the tournament and is making her first appearance in a Grand Slam final.

This will be the fifth time Barty and Collins will have faced each other. Barty has won three of those meetings, though Collins won the last match at the Adelaide International in January 2021.

MORE: Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev rallies from mid-match meltdown to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in semis

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s final match.

What channel is Ash Barty vs. Danielle Collins on?

TV channel : ESPN | TSN (Canada)

: ESPN | TSN (Canada) Live stream: ESPN+ | fuboTV | TSN.ca (Canada)

Saturday’s Australian Open final between Barty and Collins will be shown on ESPN in the United States. The match will be replayed on ESPN2 beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Fans in Canada can watch on TSN.

MORE: Australian Open prize money: How much will the winners make in 2022? Purse, breakdown for field

For those who want to stream the matches, ESPN+ through the ESPN app will provide access along with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. In Canada, live stream access will be available on TSN.ca or the TSN app.

Ash Barty vs. Danielle Collins start time:

Date : Saturday, Jan. 29

: Saturday, Jan. 29 Start time: 3:30 a.m. ET

Barty vs. Collins is expected to start at 3:30 a.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the 2022 Australian Open winner?

The winner of the women’s singles draw will earn $2,071,064 (USD). The runner-up will win $1,134,583.

MORE: Australian Open schedule 2022: Full draws, TV coverage, channels & more to watch every tennis match