What Brian Daboll’s Giants intro means for the team’s future

There was an all-too-familiar scene on Monday at the Giants’ training facility: a new head coach, dressed in a suit, answering questions from behind a podium.

It marked the fourth introductory press conference for a Giants head coach in the last six years, and nothing that Brian Daboll said (or didn’t say) will prevent the franchise from hosting another one of these events again in two years. But the former Bills offensive coordinator did seem at ease and comfortable in his own skin while not making any guarantees about what the Giants might accomplish in his tenure. And while he surely mentioned some of the same things as the three guys before him, at least he avoided a suit that was too big for him (Ben McAdoo), the lights going out (Pat Shurmur) or a refusal to directly mention any of the key players on his roster (Joe Judge).

“Winning” the press conference hardly guarantees success — as we’ve seen plenty around here lately with the constant turnover in the head coach/manager’s seat — but Daboll at least gave himself a fighting chance by getting off on the right foot. He seemed natural, mixed in some jokes with reporters and didn’t put on any acts to try to sound like a coach he is not. Time will tell how that translates to his ability to lift the Giants out of the doldrums, but it’s a start.