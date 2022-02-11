What are the Mets’ best options to fill out their rotation?

What has five Cy Youngs and still needs pitching?

If you answered the Mets’ staff, you move to the lightning round.

The Mets will be focused on pitching when the labor lockout ends — cue the labor-logjam laugh track. They do have positional needs. For example, they could use, at minimum, a defensive-minded fourth outfielder (Brett Gardner, anyone?) and another versatile bat, especially if some combination of J.D. Davis, Jeff McNeil and Dom Smith go out the door.

But those are secondary concerns. The Mets could line up with their current positional group and feel representative — or better. The “better” part would be if McNeil and Smith hit more like they did in 2020 than they did in 2021 — and the same for the returning Robinson Cano.