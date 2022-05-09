WFAN’s Craig Carton will host national morning show on FS1

WFAN’s Craig Carton is expected to host a national TV show this fall on Fox Sports 1 that will air in the mornings, The Post has learned.

Carton will continue to do his local afternoon drive-time radio program on WFAN with Evan Roberts, according to sources.

Carton’s new FS1 morning program would put him in competition with his old partner, Boomer Esiason, who now teams with Gregg Giannotti on FAN’s highly rated morning program. “Boomer & Gio” is simulcast on CBS Sports Network.

Carton and FS1 have a content development deal for the TV show, meaning he and the network will work together on the rest of its makeup.

On weekdays, FS1 currently airs “First Things First,” featuring an ensemble led by Nick Wright at 7:30 a.m., followed by Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe’s “Undisputed” at 9:30 a.m. and then Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd” at noon. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho’s “Speak for Yourself” runs at 3 p.m.

Fox Sports declined comment.

For Carton, this continues his professional comeback after he was released from federal prison nearly two years ago. He spent a year behind bars following a fraud conviction.

Soon after his release, Carton took part in an HBO documentary about his life. Next, FAN hired him back for afternoons.

While Carton and Roberts have been in a seesaw battle with ESPN New York’s “The Michael Kay Show” for sports radio afternoon ratings supremacy, Carton and Roberts won the winter book and are the favorites to repeat in the spring.

Carton and Roberts airs from 2-6:30 p.m. It is also simulcast on SNY, the Mets’ network, for two hours each weekday.

Carton, a responsible gambling ambassador for FanDuel, also hosts a weekend show on gambling addiction in which he shows an empathetic side.

During the week, Carton, 53, is still mostly the say anything, sports shock jock who has been involved in many controversies throughout his career. While he is very sensitive to anything said about him, he has no issue demeaning others, truthfully or not, in distasteful ways.

Just recently on FAN, Carton said that no one had tried to sleep with a female Daily News beat writer as part of a spat he started over a mundane piece of Mets news.

Craig Carton is set to host a national TV morning show on FS1 this fall. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Carton leans on this style, while needling and prodding to entertain his audience. It has helped him land ratings and jobs.

In the fall, he will do double duty with FS1 in the mornings and WFAN/SNY in the afternoons.