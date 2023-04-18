WFAN continues ratings domination of ESPN led by ‘Boomer & Gio’

WFAN continued to dominate ESPN New York in the just-released winter book, led by its morning show, “Boomer & Gio,” which finished No. 1 overall in the ratings.

Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti were first in the mornings, according to Nielsen Audio, in the male 25-54 demo, which is whom the stations traditionally sell advertising against.

Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg, in its first book from 6-10 a.m. were 13th (12 share for Boomer & Gio to a 3 for DiPietro & Rothenberg).

In the afternoons, which at one time was the most hotly contested battle in New York sports radio, “Carton & Roberts” had their way again with “The Michael Kay Show.” WFAN’s program was third (7.7) in the market, while ESPN’s was 15th (2.9).

During the book, Kay signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar extension, while Craig Carton, who leads the FAN afternoon show, is expected to decide in the coming months if he will leave the station to go full-time with his morning show on FS1.

Carton began the FS1 program in September.





WFAN’s Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti finished No. 1 overall in the winter ratings book. Twitter/WFANmornings





Michael Kay was trounced by WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts. Robert Sabo for the NY Post

Meanwhile, in mid-days, Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney were fourth (5.7 share) from 10-2 p.m., while ESPN New York’s combo of Mike Greenberg’s solo show and Bart Scott and Alan Hahn’s combo act were 14th (2.5).

Rounding out FAN’s domination, The Warm-up Show with Al Dukes and Jerry Recco was first from 5-6 a.m. with a 15.2 share.