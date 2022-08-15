Western and Southern Open: Tennis picks, odds, prediction

With just two weeks to go until the US Open, the ATP Tour heads to Cincinnati this week for the 2022 Western & Southern Open. A Masters 1000 event, the Western & Southern Open is considered to be one of the biggest non-Grand Slam events on the tennis calendar and always attracts a deep field. And even though this year’s tournament will not feature Novak Djokovic, Sascha Zverev, or Roger Federer, there’s still plenty of star power in Ohio this week.

Here are a couple of Round 1 matches with betting value on Monday:



Grigor Dimitrov Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ATP Cincinnati: Tennis betting picks and predictions today

Denis Shapovalov (+100) vs. Grigor Dimitrov (-120), Over/Under: 22.5 Games

Time: Approx. 8:30 p.m. ET

Coming into this year, it looked like World No. 22 Denis Shapovalov was on his way to breaking through truly. The 23-year-old Canadian was already a fixture in the top-20 and had made a run to his first Grand Slam semi-final. Shapovalov started 2022 in fine form, winning the ATP Cup with Felix Auger-Aliassime and making it to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, but over the summer, his game has seemingly abandoned him.

Shapovalov is 1-9 over his last 10 matches and was bounced in the first round in seven of his last eight tournaments, including two hard-court events in Washington and Montreal.

It won’t get much easier for Shapovalov on Monday night as he takes on World No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov in the first round of the Western & Southern Open.

Denis Shapovalov Getty Images

After a couple of years battling injury issues, Dimitrov has been solid for most of 2022, going 20-15 overall and 5-5 against players ranked inside the top-20. The 31-year-old Bulgarian has only lost in the first round in two tournaments (not including Wimbledon, where he retired due to injury) all season and has made deep runs at the Australian Open and a pair of Masters 1000 events (Monte Carlo, Indian Wells).

At this point of his career, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect out of Dimitrov. The same cannot be said of Shapovalov.

Despite his terrible form, Shapovalov is still getting a decent amount of respect from bookmakers, who opened his match with Dimitrov as a virtual coin flip. Even if Shapovalov was in decent form, there’s very little that separates these two on the court, but with the Canadian trending down as we head towards the US Open, Dimitrov holds the betting value on Monday night.

The Bet: Grigor Dimitrov -135 (BetMGM)