West Ham is listed as the heavy -250 moneyline favorite at BetMGM for its Premier League match against Watford on Tuesday. I’m not ready to back the Hammers at that price or by a spread of -1, but I do think there’s value on simple two-leg parlay — West Ham to win and both teams to score at +190.

Over the Hammers’ last six games, the Both Teams To Score wager has cashed four times to go along with a combined expected goal average of 3.35 per match during that span.

You also have to look at how manager David Moyes’ team has performed at home, where Both Teams to Score has occurred at the highest rate in the EPL (82 percent). This is also the same West Ham side that has failed to keep a clean sheet in eight of its last 10 fixtures overall.

The Both Teams To Score wager has hit in four out of the last six games away from home for Watford, which has shown to be a very dangerous counterattacking side.

The play: Single-game parlay — West Ham moneyline and Both Teams to Score (+190)