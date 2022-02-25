Wembley Stadium will host Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte bout

LONDON — Wembley Stadium will stage Tyson Fury’s defense of the WBC heavyweight title against British countryman Dillian Whyte on April 23.

Co-promoter Frank Warren announced the venue on Friday, three days after Whyte signed on for the fight.

Warren won the right to host the bout after a $41 million offer at purse bids.

Fury will fight in the United Kingdom for the first time in nearly four years. He’s fought exclusively in the United States since doing a deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank and won an epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder.

Their third and last fight was in October, when Fury won by knockout in the 11th round to improve his record to 31-0-1.

Whyte (28-2) hasn’t fought since last March when he avenged a surprise loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar to once more become the WBC’s No. 1-ranked contender.

Tyson Fury lifts his arms in celebration after defeating Deontae Wilder. Getty Images

Wembley Stadium will host Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte in April. Reuters

“Tyson Fury conquered America, and it is only fitting that he defends the heavyweight championship in a packed Wembley Stadium,” Arum said.