Welcome to the golf range that’s helping save veterans

At first glance, the Inspiration Golf Range and Activity Center has the look of a dusty driving range located somewhere near the middle of nowhere.

But here’s the thing about the aptly named Inspiration facility: It’s one of the most important places in golf. Because it’s helping to save lives.

If it sounds trite to say golf can have such a profound impact, ask the veterans who play and utilize golf as therapy and show up every Wednesday from 2-3:30 p.m. for free instruction at the facility, which is located on the grounds of the VA Medical Campus in Lyons, N.J.

On any given day at Inspiration, you’ll find veterans hitting balls as much to clear their cluttered minds and assimilate back into society as to work on their actual golf games. Wednesday afternoons are the glue that bonds these veterans together.