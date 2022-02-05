Weekend European Soccer best bets

Commercial Content, 21+



The January international break has concluded and the top European soccer leagues are scheduled to resume this weekend.

Action Network soccer analysts BJ Cunningham and Anthony Dabbundo are here to give you the two best bets across the whole betting board (video above).

Both are targeting matches in La Liga, with Dabbundo seeing value in the Osasuna-Sevilla matchup.

“Since November began, Sevilla have only created 0.7 expected goals per 90 minutes,” Dabbundo says. “That’s among the worst in all of La Liga.”

Spain’s former national soccer team coach Julen Lopetegui shouts during a friendly soccer match against Tunisia before the 2018 World Cup. AP

Dabbundo describes their opponents, Osasuna, as “very difficult to break down.” It is fifth in total expected goals against and third in ball recoveries this season in Spain’s top flight. Given how underrated Osasuna’s defense is, Dabbundo likes the hosts +0.25.

As for Cunningham, he is eyeing the Villarreal-Real Betis fixture. Even though Betis sit third in the current La Liga table, Cunningham says that’s because of its record against the league’s worst sides.

“In six matches against the top seven teams in Spain, [Betis] has created only 4.3 expected goals,” Cunningham explains.

Given that Villarreal ranks second in the league in non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes, Cunningham is backing the visitors on its draw, no bet line at +110.